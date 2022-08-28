AstraZeneca boss unsure if annual Covid-19 boosters are good use of resources

The boss of pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca has said he is unsure whether annual Covid-19 boosters for otherwise healthy people are a good use of resources or money.

Chief executive officer Pascal Soriot said he believes most of the vaccinated population has a “foundation immunity against severe disease” at this point.

In an interview with the Telegraph, he said: “People who are otherwise healthy – especially if they are young, have been vaccinated, have had a boost already — boosting them again, I’m just not sure it’s really a good use of resources.”

He said the “foundation immunity” lasts “a long time, we don’t know if it’s one year, two years, three years. I think more than one year for sure”.

On boosting people every year, he said: “I’m not sure it’s a really good use of money, because most of the people now who catch it will just have symptoms if they get Covid, and that’s it.”

In Ireland, anyone over the age of 50, anyone with a weak immune system or who is pregnant can book a second booster. The HSE has advised people wait four months since getting their last Covid vaccine before booking the booster.

More than 1.6 million people have tested positive for the virus via a PCR test while there have been 7,820 deaths related to Covid as of August 24.

AstraZeneca last month hiked its revenue forecast for the year after strong demand for its Covid-19 antibody treatment, Evusheld, which it expects to help drive sales of at least 20% for the year.

The group hailed the success of the Evusheld treatment, which it said is continuing to “demonstrate activity against new variants”.

Mr Soriot said the company is “still working with the UK Government to show them that patients need this and the healthcare system needs it”.

He added: “But it’s their decision they have to make.”