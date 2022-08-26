Hiqa finds problems with mould and water treatment in seven disability centres

Residents at seven designated centres for people with disabilities were not being adequately protected from the risk of infection, according to the latest batch of reports by inspection watchdog Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa).

The vast majority of the 36 centres inspected by Hiqa were substantially compliant with regulations when it came to infection control, and two were fully compliant.

But in seven centres issues were uncovered and the various operators were required to take actions to improve their infection prevention and control arrangements.

According to Hiqa, centres operated by GALRO Unlimited Company, HSE, Saint Patrick's Centre (Kilkenny), St John of God Community Services CLG, Talbot Care Unlimited Company, The Rehab Group, and Walkinstown Association For People With An Intellectual Disability CLG were found to be non-compliant.

Hiqa said issues included governance arrangements that did not identify all infection, prevention and control risks and that the premises of some centres were not in a good state of repair and condition, resulting in an increased risk of infection occurring.

Some providers had not ensured that staff had access to up-to-date training and guidance on the use of personal protective equipment (PPE) and in some cases had not ensured that procedures were in place for the cleaning of equipment and storage of cleaning products.

Some providers had also not ensured that staff were aware of procedures to be implemented in the event of an outbreak of Covid-19.

The inspection of the Renua Services facility run by the HSE in Sligo found that eight rooms had mould on the ceiling and walls and three rooms had evidence of water damage, where plaster was bulging with flaking of the paint and plaster.

At the GALRO centre, a risk was identified in three unused ensuites where there was an absence of a water treatment system with regard to Legionnaires' disease and there was no procedure in place for flushing the water systems.

As a result, an urgent action was was issued the day after the inspection seeking written assurances to outline how the provider would address this risk.

Issues were also detected at the walk-in centre in Dublin 12 run by the Walkinstown Association For People With An Intellectual Disability CLG, where some large items of waste required disposal. According to the report: "The inspectors observed an unused wheelchair in the corner of the living room which was found to be dirty with significant mould present."