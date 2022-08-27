Soaring costs: ‘It’s frustrating to think that we’re just hoping for better times’

Sisters Hannah and Rachel Dare should be celebrating the 30th birthday of Organico, their much-loved health store and bakery in Bantry next month, but spiraling costs are almost challenging its very survival.

Business has never been so tough in 30 years, with energy prices 100% higher than last year and rising costs in everything from food to wages to fuel to insurance.

And Organico is not alone. Small independent businesses all over Ireland are now struggling under the soaring cost of living.

The Irish Small and Medium Enterprise (ISME) association, said that small and medium enterprises face crises this winter due to energy costs unless greater supports are urgently provided by Government.

And unless emergency measures are taken, particularly to address rocketing energy bills while energy companies make record profits — many independent businesses — the lifeblood of so many communities — may fold.

“It feels like everything is increasing — except for turnover,” Hannah said.

“The biggest cost has been electricity bills. They went up 25% to 30% last year and they’ve gone up 100% this year.

“We are going to do our best to bring it down. We’ve invested in new equipment which is more energy efficient, we’re putting solar panels on the roof, but you’re looking at an eight-year return on investment for that. So it doesn’t help right now.

Hannah and Rachel Dare says that 'everything is increasing — except for turnover'. Picture: Dan Linehan

“And we were advised that we should get a generator because of potential national black-outs this winter.

“This is our 30th birthday year and I think it’s going to be our most-challenging year yet.

“I don’t see how we can trade out of a situation where the cost of everything is increasing but the turnover is not.

“It’s going to close down businesses in the short-term.

“It feels like an unfair trading environment and I never felt that before.

“ESB and other energy companies are making record profits this year — at what cost?"

“It feels unfair and outrageous. Many of these companies are State or semi-State owned.”

Organico currently buys energy from Bord Gáis, owned by UK multinational Centrica. That company reported record profits of €39.5m for the first half of the year, up 74%.

ESB, which is State-owned, made record profits of €679m last year, an increase of 10.2% from 2020.

Government has mooted a windfall tax in next month’s budget on energy firms due to such profits.

It is understood that measures to ease the cost of fuel and energy on consumers may include extending the current cut to excise on fuel, another issuing of the €200 energy credit and extending the reduced public transport fares.

But Hannah said that measures to protect energy consumers need to be effective and sustainable, rather than just once-off payments.

She called for a cut to Vat to help both small businesses and consumers weather the inflation storm.

It feels like the focus is on supporting larger businesses, but larger businesses will be able to weather these challenging economic situations much more easily.”

Larger businesses can and have cut staff, replacing them with machines and algorithms while economies of scale and larger profit margins can help to insulate them against the current economic shocks.

Small businesses are labour intensive and form the heart of communities, giving people the opportunity to connect while spreading business around towns and villages, Hannah said.

A popular fish shop has already closed in Bantry this year and Hannah worries for other independent businesses — particularly other food businesses which have high labour and energy costs.

“Energy in food retail is very important — we’re either cooking it or chilling it or freezing it. All of which takes power.”

Organico’s insurance costs have doubled in the last two years.

Transport and food costs have risen while customers are also being squeezed by inflation with less money to spend.

Organico Wholefoods will be celebrating its 30th birthday with a food fair on September 3. Picture: Dan Linehan

“It’s the perfect storm. Everyone’s strapped, everyone’s feeling it," Hannah said.

“We haven’t raised our bread prices even though the cost of flour and electricity have gone up because we don’t want to make things unaffordable. We want to keep the food that we’re making available and affordable.

“But we don’t know how long we can sustain it.

“We are not passing on all these increases to our customers because we know they can’t afford it. So the wages, insurance, energy, transport, and all the other small increases like packaging costs.

"We are trying to absorb all the extra costs to limit the impact on our customers. We want people to be able to afford to feed their families from Organico.

“We have always been proud that we were a daily grocery shop not a luxury shop and we know it’s important to keep it that way.

“But we need some Government support to reduce energy costs and reduce Vat if we are going to be able to weather this storm, as we have limited resources, and we need to protect the 32 employees we have here in Bantry.

“It’s frustrating to think that we’re just hoping for better times.”

But despite current challenges, the Dares are determined that Organico will survive and come out stronger.

“We’re going to change things around and figure it our somehow,” Hannah said.

“We’re still celebrating our 30th birthday.

“We have a Birthday Food Fair on Saturday, September 3, where our customers can meet our suppliers directly.

“There’ll be so many things to taste and samples, including organic wine, and we’ll have music and a 10% discount on everything in the shop.

“We’re having a party for staff — past and present. And we have lots of giveaways planned for September.

“We just hope that the budget does something to help small businesses. A once-off payment to help with one energy bill will not address the problem.”