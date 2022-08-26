Taoiseach greets US marching band ahead of American football clash in Dublin

Rita Regan Hurley, two, is held aloft by her father Ciaran Hurley as members of the Northwestern University Wildcat Marching Band and cheerleaders perform outside the Mansion House in Dublin (PA)
Fri, 26 Aug, 2022 - 14:30
Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

Taoiseach Micheal Martin and Dublin Mayor Caroline Conroy greeted a US marching band and cheerleaders ahead of an American football game in Dublin this weekend.

Drummers, trumpeters and other musicians gathered outside the official residence of the Lord Mayor of Dublin on Friday – with a small crowd of passers-by stopping to watch some of the spectacle.

Members of the Northwestern University Wildcat Marching Band and cheerleaders perform outside Mansion House in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

The event took place ahead of the match at the Aviva Stadium.

The Northwestern Wildcats and the Nebraska Cornhuskers face each other on Saturday at 5.30pm – a first in Ireland for both teams.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin arrives at Mansion House (Brian Lawless/PA)

The band, dressed in the Northwestern Wildcats purple colours, played songs such as Uptown Funk and The Time Warp.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers’ band and cheerleaders put on a similar display at Trinity College, dressed in red and white.

