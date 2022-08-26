Investment 'clearly needed' despite slight rise in physical activity among Irish children

Children across Ireland are only slightly more active than they were six years ago, with less than half of those aged six to 17 getting an hour's exercise in a day.

The newly-released Active Healthy Kids Report Card found that children in the Republic and the North scored a C- grade, compared to a D grade in 2016 and a D- in 2014.

A C- grade indicates that between 40% and 46% are considered to be meeting overall targets of 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous activity a day, according to the international standardised scale.

Furthermore, children with disabilities score an F grade, indicating that inequalities in opportunities remain, the report card said.

The report was produced as part of the Active Healthy Kids Global Alliance, with nearly 70 countries signing up for the initiative since 2014.

Academics from the likes of University College Cork, Munster Technological University, University of Limerick, Technical University of Shannon, Ulster University, Institute of Public Health, and Dublin City University said there are inequalities across a range of indicators with disability, gender, social economic status, and age all impacting on physical activity levels.

Gender and income divide

They also found that more boys meet the guidelines than girls, while younger children are more likely to meet the guidelines than adolescents.

Children in lower socioeconomic families are also less likely to meet targets.

Professor of exercise and health at Ulster University, Marie Murphy, said this year's card highlights progress made across the entire island, but warned there is a need to address a range of inequalities.

Director of policy at the Institute of Public Health, Dr Helen McAvoy, said the report is timely as it coincides with the recent publication of a review of the Irish Government’s National Physical Activity Plan.

"Progress has been made, but strategic investment is clearly needed to accelerate progress and extend the benefits of physical activity to all children, including those living in social disadvantage and children with disability," she said.