Public service pay talks to resume amid strike threat

Public service pay talks to resume amid strike threat

Teachers' unions have warned that low wages and spiralling living costs are driving teachers out of Ireland.

Wed, 24 Aug, 2022 - 02:00
Liz Dunphy

Public service pay talks are to resume next week as multiple unions threaten strike action over the cost-of-living crisis.

The Workplace Relations Commission invited unions and senior Department of Public Expenditure and Reform officials to resumed talks on public service pay on Monday afternoon, the Irish Congress of Trade Unions’ (ICTU) Public Services Committee (PSC) confirmed.

Kevin Callinan, who chairs the PSC, said that unions would engage positively in the process and were prepared to be flexible. But he restated the unions’ position that a significantly improved pay offer from the Government side was needed.

Public sector strikes have been looming ever closer with multiple unions calling for ballots on industrial action unless acceptable pay deals are struck.

PSC unions, which collectively represent over 90% of Ireland’s civil and public servants, are currently preparing industrial action ballots, which are to commence at the end of this month in a co-ordinated campaign for improved pay to counteract the cost-of-living crisis.

Public sector pay talks stalled in June after the Government offered a 2.5% increase this year and a 2.5% increase next year. This 5% increase, when added to a 2% increase already agreed for public servants this year, accounted for a 7% increase costing some €1.2bn, the Government said.

But unions said that a 5% increase over two years fell far below Ireland’s current rate of inflation, which remained at a 38-year high in July of 9.1%, according to Central Statistics Office data.

Mr Callinan said unions would prefer a negotiated outcome that could credibly be put to ballots of public servants, but added that this would not be feasible in the absence of a significantly improved Government position. He said ICTU-affiliated public service unions were united in their resolution to achieve a credible public service pay offer for 2021-2022.

Teachers leaving

Meanwhile, teachers' unions have warned that low wages and spiralling living costs are driving teachers out of Ireland.

The Teachers Union of Ireland (TUI) warned that skilled teachers are leaving the country for work abroad because wages here are too low to afford reasonable housing and the rising cost of living.

People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy called for pay increases to at least match inflation to keep workers in the sector.

“The Government is presiding over a situation where workers in the education sector are leaving or are choosing to take up different career paths because the rates of pay and conditions in the education sector are unbearable," he said. 

"People are unable to pay bills for energy, fuel, and food and housing costs and rents are skyrocketing to levels that are simply unaffordable for the majority.

“The Government now needs to be proactive in order to quell this recruitment and retention crisis. They can do this by giving teachers and workers in the education sector pay increases that, at the very least, match inflation. 

"This should be viewed by the Government as an emergency measure to avoid a deepening crisis in the education sector in this country.”

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisations plans to ballot members on strike action from next week unless a satisfactory pay deal is reached.

The Irish National Teachers’ Organisation, the TUI, and the Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland have all indicated that they will ballot members on potential industrial action.

Read More

Budget expected to replenish rainy day fund

More in this section

Molly and Thomas Martens' trial date for murder of Jason Corbett may be confirmed next month Molly and Thomas Martens' trial date for murder of Jason Corbett may be confirmed next month
Londonderry police attack Police car damaged in attack by up to 10 people throwing stones and bricks in NI
Brexit Troy 'embarrassed' that he 'misinterpreted' the rules
public servicePay talksunionsindustrial actionStrikesteachersOrganisation: Irish Congress of Trade UnionsOrganisation: Public Services Committee
<p>An IAA spokesperson said "these types of occurrences are not uncommon at busy international airports similar to Dublin Airport, where both aircraft departures and arrivals are operating from a single runway".</p>

Apparent near miss involving two planes at Dublin Airport a 'normal operational matter'

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices