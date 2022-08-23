Funeral of toddler struck by Jeep takes place in Roscommon

The funeral of a toddler who died after he was struck by a Jeep in Co Roscommon has taken place.
Cate McCurry, PA

The funeral of a toddler who died after he was struck by a Jeep in Co Roscommon has taken place.

The 21-month-old child, named locally as Brandon Thomas Byrne, was laid to rest in Dublin on Tuesday.

Family and friends of the toddler gathered at the Church of St Philip the Apostle, Mountview in Clonsilla.

A funeral notice stated that Brandon died surrounded by his family who “love and cherish him”.

The toddler died after he was hit by a Jeep in Ballinagare shortly after 9am on Friday.

The infant received treatment at the scene, but was later pronounced dead.

The boy was knocked down close to the house where he and his family had been staying.

A funeral notice said: “Brandon, the most beautiful little light and adorable son of Louise Kehir and Andrew Byrne and cherished grandson of James, Noelene and Fran. Predeceased by his grandmother Margaret and aunt Siobhan.

“Sadly missed by his heartbroken parents, grandparents, his uncles Richard and Mark, relatives, friends and neighbours.”

