Fiona Pender: Fresh appeal over 1996 disappearance of pregnant Tullamore woman

Fiona Pender was 7 months pregnant at the time she went missing in August 1996.

Mon, 22 Aug, 2022 - 18:08
Eimer McAuley

Gardaí have renewed the appeal for information into the disappearance of Fiona Pender, a woman who went missing from her home in Tullamore in 1996. 

Ms Pender was last seen at 6am on the morning of Friday, August 23, 1996, at her flat on Church Street in Tullamore. She was seven months pregnant at the time. 

A garda spokesperson said that this incident has been the subject of a sustained investigation and that, to date, "no person has been brought to justice for the disappearance at this time". 

Ms Pender was described as 5'5 in height with long blonde hair. At the time she went missing she was wearing bright coloured clothing and white leggings. 

In a fresh appeal, gardaí have urged anyone who met, saw or has any information in relation to the disappearance of Ms Pender and who has not spoken to investigators to come forward.

"Gardaí continue to appeal to any person who may have previously come forward who felt they could not provide Gardaí with all the information they had in relation to this matter, to contact the investigation team again," said a spokesperson. 

"An Garda Síochána appeals to anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant you might believe it to be, to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 867 4100, or any Garda Station. Anyone who wishes to provide information confidentially should contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111." 

<p>The assault took place on Sunday, and a second man was seriously injured.</p>

