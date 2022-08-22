EU defence procurement deals will 'benefit' Ireland 

EU defence procurement deals will 'benefit' Ireland 

A Russian soldier guards Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in territory under Russian military control, in Ukraine. Conflict in Ukraine has spurred EU officials to address 'gaps' in Europe's defence. Picture: PA

Mon, 22 Aug, 2022 - 17:30
Cormac O’Keeffe

The Government says moves to deepen EU cooperation on procuring defence equipment will benefit Ireland in terms of planning, reducing costs, and enhancing security of supply.

The Department of Defence said that being a small country with “limited purchasing power”, Ireland is at risk of being put behind large countries in terms of the priorities of defence manufacturers.

The strengthening of EU cooperation in military procurement is in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and gaps that experts have identified among member states.

As well as joining forces on procurement, the European Commission hopes it will improve the ability of the various defence forces to communicate and work with each other.

In an information note on a regulation of the European Parliament and the European Council, the Department of Defence said: 

“Ireland is supportive of greater EU cooperation in relation to defence procurement.

“Ireland being a small country with limited purchasing power, is exposed to defence manufacturers prioritising larger orders. As a smaller nation, defence related procurements are experiencing strong price inflation as well as delays in delivery time.” 

It added: 

Ireland can benefit from common procurement in terms of capability planning, reduced costs, and enhanced security of supply.

The department said the EU Heads of State or Government met in Versailles, France on March 11 last, where they committed to “bolster European defence capabilities” in light of the Russian military aggression against Ukraine.

“They agreed to increase defence expenditures, step up cooperation through joint projects and common procurement of defence capabilities, close shortfalls, boost innovation, and strengthen and develop the EU defence industry,” the department said.

It said the European Commission and the High Representative presented a joint communication on “The Defence Investment Gaps Analysis and Way Forward” on May 18 last.

This highlighted, it said, the existence within the EU of defence financial, industrial, and capability gaps, with the emergence of “urgent and critical gaps” in terms of military equipment as a result of the transfers of equipment to Ukraine by some member states.

It said the communication indicated that collaborative procurement “should become the norm rather the exception” as member states proceed to replenish their stocks and increase quantities of defensive equipment.

The department said:

 “In order to incentivise common procurement between Member States, the European Commission has proposed a short term instrument aimed at fostering the competitiveness of the European Defence Technological and Industrial Base (EDTIB), by supporting cooperation between Member States in the field of defence common procurement, increasing the level of interoperability, strengthening, and developing the Union defence industrial base.” 

The department said no new legislation was required, and that the regulation will be “directly applicable” without the need for transposition into Irish law.

It said the EU budget for implementation for 2022 to the end of 2024, was €500 million.

