€15m sports fund secured to encourage people to return to activities post-pandemic

The scheme will be aimed at people who have yet to get back into sport and where there is a 'participation gap' as a result of the pandemic. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Mon, 22 Aug, 2022 - 02:00
Elaine Loughlin

Sporting organisations and clubs will be able to apply for a new €15m fund to encourage people to return to activities after Covid.

Minister of State Jack Chambers has secured the funding for a reactivation scheme, directed at people who have yet to get back into sports and where there is a "participation gap" as a result of the pandemic.

He said this is particularly the case for those with disabilities and the minister hopes the funding will allow people to again enjoy taking part in physical activities or join sports teams.

Jack Chambers TD secured the funding for a reactivation scheme. Picture: Moya Nolan
"Working with Minister Michael McGrath we have secured a €15m  Covid support for sport, so we're working on a scheme to reactivate some of the grassroots that have yet to come back fully," Mr Chambers told the Irish Examiner.

"I think that it will be an important measure as we go into next year to grow participation, limit any scarring effect and really be positive about some of the areas that may have been more negatively impacted over the last two years.

"We're working on a scheme for governing bodies and some of their grassroots where there's that participation gap, and trying to build activation there."

Mr Chambers said the funding, which will be rolled out before the end of the year, will be targeted and focused on particular groups.

"There's certain parts of the disability sector in sport that maybe hasn't returned to the same level due to the impact on Covid. 

"As someone who believes in sport for all and giving opportunities for all parts of our community to participate in sport, that's something that I think will make a difference."

Mr Chambers said minority groups will also be targeted.

He added that an application process is now being developed and will allow groups and clubs to fund initiatives to encourage people to get back into sport.

The new scheme is on top of €73.6m in Covid funding that was announced last year under five separate streams to help sports organisations to recover and grow post-pandemic and to ensure people of all ages and abilities returned to sport and physical activity.

