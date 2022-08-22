Almost 40% of childcare workers actively trying to leave sector

Almost 40% of people working in childcare are actively seeking to leave the sector, a new report has found.

Creches and childcare facilities are struggling to recruit staff, with 68% of managers and owners finding it "extremely difficult" to hire and keep workers due to low pay and conditions.

Employers have raised concerns that recruitment and retention issues are negatively impacting services, with 67% warning that it could reduce the number of children that can be cared for and 38.8% stating that it could lead to a complete closure of their service.

The Early Years Staffing and Pay Survey, conducted by Siptu, which is due to be published today, has found that 39% of early years staff are actively looking for a job outside of their profession. This increases to 41% for lead educators who generally have higher qualifications.

Just 13% of workers said they would recommend a career in early years to a friend or family members, with the levels of pay being cited as the biggest concern.

A total of 1,977 people took part in the survey which was carried out this month, with one respondent stating: "The lack of staff entering the profession brings a lot of stress and work on those who are left due to very high turnover."

Another person stated: "I love working in the early years sector, but I am not paid enough to stay long term.

I am 53 and I need to secure my future financially. As it is, I live from paycheck to paycheck."

Half of employers said that the lack of staff is forcing them to recruit workers with limited experience.

"There is a shortage of good teachers out there because the pay and conditions are appalling for the amount of stress they endure and the years of study," one respondent said.

Darragh O'Connor, Siptu head of strategic organising and campaigns, said low pay has caused a recruitment and retention crisis in early years which is undermining the sustainability of services, quality for children, and accessibility for parents.

With the majority of workers earning below the living wage of €12.90 an hour and those with an honours degree being paid just €13.21 an hour, Mr O'Connor said that "unsurprisingly this has resulted in an annual staff turnover of 19%."

However, he said there is "light at the end of the tunnel" and a new core funding model due to be introduced in September should make an impact.

Children's Minister Roderic O'Gorman last year secured €221m towards the core funding model, which will see providers receive increased State funding provided they sign up to setting minimum rates of pay for all roles across the sector and do not increase fees to parents.

Minister O’Gorman said: “We are on the cusp of transformative change for the early learning and childcare sector.

Delivering high-quality, affordable early learning and childcare is one of my top priorities as minister.

“Core funding is central to this, and will involve a fundamental shift in the relationship between the State and providers."

Under a proposed pay deal the minimum hourly rate for an early years educator will be set at €13, while a graduate manager would receive €17.25 per hour.

Some 65% of workers who took part in the survey said the proposed minimum rates of pay and future yearly increases would make them more likely to stay in their profession.