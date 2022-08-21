Thousands attend Michael Collins centenary commemoration

Thousands of people are attending a centenary commemoration of the death of Irish revolutionary leader Michael Collins.

The event, taking place in Michael Collins’s native West Cork, will feature a historic address by the Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin.

WATCH: Ceremony at Beál na Bláth to commemorate the centenary of the death of Michael Collins in an ambush https://t.co/khrb9Enwri — RTÉ News (@rtenews) August 21, 2022

Mr Martin is the first Fianna Fáil Taoiseach to speak at a commemoration for Mr Collins.

He will shortly join Tanaiste Leo Varadkar in delivering a joint oration, in the ceremony which began at 3pm.

Micheal Martin will become the first Fianna Fail Taoiseach to speak at a commemoration for Michael Collins (Brian Lawless/PA)

Michael Collins was shot and killed during an ambush by anti-Treaty forces on August 22, 1922 near Béal na Bláth in Co Cork during the Irish civil war.

The identity of the shooter remains a mystery 100 years later.

Descendants of Mr Collins have travelled from across the world to attend today’s event to mark the eve of the leader’s death 100 years ago.

They join the thousands of people who have travelled from across Ireland to mark the anniversary of his death.

They are gathered at the ambush site, known as Béal na Bláth, where the Michael Collins Memorial Cross is situated.

Mr Collins’s role in Ireland’s fight for freedom and independence came to prominence following Neil’s Jordan’s biopic of the leader and Tim Pat Coogan’s book, Michael Collins: A Biography.

Mr Collins was part of the delegation which signed the Anglo-Irish treaty in 1921, leading to a split in the Irish parliament and to the Irish Civil War.

A major plan to oversee the event involves multiple agencies, including the Defence Forces, An Garda Síochána and emergency Services.

A number of roads surrounding the area are closed and there is no car access or parking near the monument.