Thousands attend Michael Collins centenary commemoration

Thousands attend Michael Collins centenary commemoration

Thousands of people are expected to attend a centenary commemoration of the death of Irish revolutionary leader Michael Collins. Picture: PA

Sun, 21 Aug, 2022 - 15:11
Cate McCurry, PA

Thousands of people are attending a centenary commemoration of the death of Irish revolutionary leader Michael Collins.

The event, taking place in Michael Collins’s native West Cork, will feature a historic address by the Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin.

Mr Martin is the first Fianna Fáil Taoiseach to speak at a commemoration for Mr Collins.

He will shortly join Tanaiste Leo Varadkar in delivering a joint oration, in the ceremony which began at 3pm.

Micheal Martin will become the first Fianna Fail Taoiseach to speak at a commemoration for Michael Collins (Brian Lawless/PA) 

Michael Collins was shot and killed during an ambush by anti-Treaty forces on August 22, 1922 near Béal na Bláth in Co Cork during the Irish civil war.

The identity of the shooter remains a mystery 100 years later.

Descendants of Mr Collins have travelled from across the world to attend today’s event to mark the eve of the leader’s death 100 years ago.

They join the thousands of people who have travelled from across Ireland to mark the anniversary of his death.

They are gathered at the ambush site, known as Béal na Bláth, where the Michael Collins Memorial Cross is situated.

Mr Collins’s role in Ireland’s fight for freedom and independence came to prominence following Neil’s Jordan’s biopic of the leader and Tim Pat Coogan’s book, Michael Collins: A Biography.

Mr Collins was part of the delegation which signed the Anglo-Irish treaty in 1921, leading to a split in the Irish parliament and to the Irish Civil War.

A major plan to oversee the event involves multiple agencies, including the Defence Forces, An Garda Síochána and emergency Services.

A number of roads surrounding the area are closed and there is no car access or parking near the monument.

Read More

Countdown to murder: How the final days of Michael Collins played out 

More in this section

Tánaiste: Many who fought against Michael Collins' beliefs have now accepted his approach Tánaiste: Many who fought against Michael Collins' beliefs have now accepted his approach
Cost of living crisis Child recovering in hospital after plane diverts to Shannon Airport
Garda stock Toddler killed by car in Roscommon
CollinsPlace: Republic of Ireland
<p>The collection includes works by Irish artists such as Jack B Yeats, John Lavery, Roderic O’Conor, Mary Swanzy and Walter Osborne, some valued at up to 1 million euro</p>

Tycoon Ben Dunne selling art collection featuring high-profile Lavery painting

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices