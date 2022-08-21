Petition calling on HSE to end home birth restrictions gathers 1,300 signatures in 24 hours

A petition calling on the HSE to stop restricting home births has gathered over 1,300 signatures in less than 24 hours, with the numbers joining the campaign continuing to increase.

It follows a HSE recommendation limiting home birth availability to women living within a 30-minute ambulance drive from a maternity hospital, effectively ruling out home birth as an option for one in five women.

The Uplift petition, supported by the Midwives Association of Ireland, states women should have the right to choose where to give birth.

It says under existing guidelines women must meet strict criteria for home birth, and be signed off as low-risk by a consultant obstetrician.

“Placing a restriction on home birth, by limiting its availability to those who live less than 30 minutes from a maternity hospital, denies more than 20% of expectant mothers the right to this choice,” it states.

“This percentage is also a conservative figure and could actually be much higher.”

This is not backed by any research concluding that women are at a greater risk outside this parameter.

It says the current guidelines already make special reference to women in remote areas.

“These guidelines are backed by evidence-based studies and so, no change should be made to these guidelines, which would result in the violation of a woman's right to choose, without extensive research,” the petition states.

Restrictions on the free service would impact most heavily on low-income women, the petition states.

“We also need to have confidence in our community midwives, the professionals who, with their extensive training and experience, know exactly how to keep a woman safe during home birth," it states.

Interest in home births grew during the pandemic, with 53% more homebirths last year than in 2019.

The HSE said this equates to 0.7% of all births, and the proposed limit is based on geospatial analysis.

Existing guidance, informed by UK practices where home birth is more common, states: “Ideally, the woman should be transferred to an obstetric unit within 30 to 40 minutes from the phone call to the ambulance service requesting the transfer.”

However, it is recognised and acknowledged that for many women it commonly takes 60 minutes.

The proposed new limit would refer, the HSE said, to “specifically and solely to the time taken for the ambulance to reach the nearest maternity unit with its siren on.”

The recommendation is due to go before the Oversight Group for the HSE Homebirth service, although a date has not been set it is understood.