British toddler killed by car while on holiday in Roscommon

Sat, 20 Aug, 2022 - 16:45
Cate McCurry, PA

A British toddler was killed by a car while on holiday in Ireland.

It is understood that the boy, who was under the age of two, had been staying at a property in Co Roscommon with his parents.

A local said the family were visiting the area in Ballinagare, where they have connections.

Gardaí said the boy was hit by a vehicle near Ballinagare shortly after 9am on Friday.

Our sympathies are with the family on this sad occasion. I want to send the family our condolences and to let them know they are in our thoughts and prayers.

The infant received treatment at the scene, but was later pronounced dead.

His body was taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Galway for a post-mortem examination.

The boy was killed close to the house where he and his family had been staying. It is understood his parents visited the area often.

Fianna Fail councillor Paschal Fitzmaurice said: “Members of the local community are shocked and saddened at death of toddler.

Fianna Fail councillor Paschal Fitzmaurice said: "Members of the local community are shocked and saddened at death of toddler.

Tom Crosby, an independent councillor and Cathaoirleach of Roscommon County Council, said the local community has been left devastated by the “horrific accident”.

As Cathaoirleach of the council, I want to send my sincere sympathies to the boy's family and friends and all the neighbours. It is such a tragedy.

“It has been a horror,” he added.

Tom Crosby, an independent councillor and Cathaoirleach of Roscommon County Council, said the local community has been left devastated by the "horrific accident".

“The incident was so unfortunate in the way that it happened. It is a close-knit community and the area is in total shock.

“It is not a typical place for holiday homes but it is a quiet location for visitors.”

Cyclist in his 60s dies in Kildare after collision with tractor 

