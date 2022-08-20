Vigil for woman killed in Co Meath

A vigil has taken place in memory of mother of three Larisa Serban who was killed in Co Meath just over a week ago.

The vigil took place in Fairgreen Town Park, Athboy, and was attended by up to 100 people despite heavy rain.

Ms Serban died in the house she rented on the outskirts of the town. The 27-year-old woman was originally from Romania but had been living in Ireland for several years.

Many of those attending came with flowers, including peonies, a popular flower in Romania, to lay near a photograph of the young woman.

Others signed notices of condolences were stuck into the ground nearby with butterfly clips, adding colour to the sombre occasion.

Organisers asked people to leave notes so family members could see that her death was marked by the local community.

Musician Dara Englishby played the guitar to accompany ‘I Believe’ and ‘Close to You’. She said people were there to show support for Ms Serban’s family.

“We like to think that we support each other here, and it’s just horrendous what happened,” she said.

“This is the only bit of support we can give poor Larisa. There is very little we can do, but to support her family and show our support.”

She said the killing was a horrible thing, adding: “It is going on everywhere. When we all heard it last week, nobody could believe it.”

The prayers were led by Fr Padraig McMahon, at the request of the family.

Fr McMahon said Larisa had not lived in the area long, and he prayed she is now at peace.

He mentioned her children and wider family, saying he prayed for solace at a testing time.

Many in the crowd of men, women, and children of all ages expressed shock and sadness at her death.

One woman said: “We came to pay our respects, it is nice to see people here.

We didn’t know her, but it’s good that her family can see people are thinking of her.”

Another woman said: “We live locally, and we have young children too. We felt compelled to come. It’s a very quiet area, people are shell-shocked.”

A woman, who brought her own children to the vigil, said: “We are from this area, it’s so sad. She was so young, and had such young children.”

Ms Serban’s brother Isaac made an emotional plea online this week, asking for support for her children using the GoFundMe website.

“My sister Larisa, who was only 27 years old, loved her kids more than anything else in the world,” he said.

“My poor sister was a kind angel throughout her life and didn't deserve to die in the way she did. Her three innocent kids didn't deserve to be left without their so beautiful angel mother. Right now we are all in immense pain, and still in shock about what happened.”

Ms Serban’s partner, Daniel Blanaru, 34, has been charged with her murder.