Government urged to increase efforts on monkeypox vaccine

The Government needs to redouble its efforts to access monkeypox vaccine supplies as anxiety deepens around spread of the virus, HIV Ireland has urged.

This comes as the European Medicines Agency said injecting the vaccine just below the top layer of skin (intradermal) instead of under the skin (subcutaneous injection) is now possible.

This method uses a smaller dose of the vaccine each time but is still effective, the EMA advised all EU countries on Friday.

“Given the currently limited supply of the vaccine, this means that more people can be vaccinated,” it said.

The latest figures for Ireland show 113 cases up to last weekend, with 11 of these needing hospital care including two admitted for isolation only.

Vaccine campaign details were announced by the HSE earlier this week, however it said supplies are low.

HIV Ireland director Mr Stephen O’Hare welcomed the opening of the campaign as a first step.

Doses of Imvanex, a vaccine to protect against Monkeypox virus. Picture: Francois Lo Presti/AFP

“It must be taken very seriously,” he said.

“One of the problems with stigma around monkeypox is that it is being pigeon-holed as something that affects only gbMSM (gay, bisexual, men who have sex with men) and transgender community. When that happens, people tend to playdown its significance.”

He called for “more urgency” in vaccine negotiations in Ireland, and at EU level as countries deal with the sole manufacturer approved to sell this vaccine across Europe.

“They’ve said 10% will receive it, that means 90% won’t receive it,” he said, referring to the HSE’s expectations around current vaccine stock for the estimated eligible population.

To a degree that is not going to have the desired effect of stemming onward transmission of monkeypox.

“They need to redouble efforts to ensure they secure additional stocks.”

A Government strategic advisory group was set up this week, under interim chief medical officer Professor Breda Smyth.

“We really look forward to the strategic advisory group continuing to engage meaningfully with community based service providers, and the community itself. It really needs to do both of those things,” he said.

He added: “the more information there is, the less anxiety there will be.” This includes updates on the vaccine roll-out, and support to widen a campaign currently running around risks and awareness, he said.

“People need to have as much information as possible so they can make informed decisions,” he said. “So for example if people know the vaccine isn’t going to be coming until December, that gives people a piece of information they can use in determining their own social behaviours.”

Mr O’Hare also said clearer information needs to get out to employers, as anyone with monkeypox may need to isolate for a number of weeks.

Vaccine doses are also being kept back for confirmed close contacts the HSE has said. The first phase will see people who were recently treated for syphilis getting the monkeypox shot as a priority.

“The HSE is working closely with infectious disease and genitourinary medicine consultants and the clinical teams in STI clinics around the country to quickly put a process in place to identify and call forward these people for vaccination,” a spokeswoman said.

The Imvanex smallpox vaccine, manufactured by Bavarian Nordic, was approved for use in Europe against monkeypox by the EMA on July 22.