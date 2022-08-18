Dog owners urged to be alert for potentially fatal parvovirus

Reported localised outbreaks of a potentially fatal virus in dogs have not spread nationally, but owners should always remain vigilant.

That is according to dog charities and veterinarians, who said anecdotal evidence of higher rates of canine parvovirus, commonly known as parvo, has not resulted in higher admissions to practices across the country.

The highly contagious virus is especially harmful if untreated, with significant fatalities, but vaccines and subsequent boosters are vital in containing the damage.

Ireland's largest welfare charity, the Dublin-based Dogs Trust, said its vets had not seen a spike of late, despite online reports of an outbreak in some local areas.

"While we haven’t seen an increase in parvo cases recently, this potentially fatal virus is ever present in Ireland. We recommend dogs are vaccinated against it by their vet and regular booster vaccinations are necessary to keep a dog’s immunity levels high enough to protect them against disease throughout their life.

"Your vet will advise you on how often your dog needs to be vaccinated. If an owner suspects their dog has parvo, we advise them to contact their vet immediately and to keep their dog isolated from any other dogs," a spokesperson said.

Similarly, a spokesperson for the Tipperary-based PAWS dog welfare charity said its rates were no worse than normal.

Of more concern presently, is the rise in living costs affecting dog welfare, she said, with 105 dogs in its care and a €48,000 outstanding veterinary bill.