‘Much-loved’ elderly man stabbed to death in mobility scooter in London was from Co Clare

‘Much-loved’ elderly man stabbed to death in mobility scooter in London was from Co Clare

Thomas O’Halloran (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Wed, 17 Aug, 2022 - 13:59
Andrew Quinn, PA

The 87-year-old man stabbed to death in his mobility scooter has been named by police as Thomas O’Halloran. According to Mr O’Halloran's Facebook, he is originally from Ennistymon, Co Clare.

Mr O’Halloran was killed in a “shocking act” of “unprovoked violence”, Metropolitan Police Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson said at the scene in Greenford, west London.

Met officers and paramedics were called shortly after 4pm on Tuesday to Cayton Road, Greenford, to reports of a stabbing and he was declared dead at the scene.

Speaking on Wednesday, Mr Wilson said: “I understand that our community will quite rightly be shocked and appalled by this incident, as I am too.

“We are now able to name the man who has tragically lost his life as Mr Thomas O’Halloran, who lived in Greenford and was a very well-known and much-loved member of our community.

Metropolitan Police Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson speaking at the scene (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“We are appealing to anybody with dashcam or cycle-helmet footage that might have captured this incident to get into contact with us.

“We believe that Mr O’Halloran was stabbed in Western Avenue shortly before 4pm yesterday, Tuesday August 16, before managing to travel 75 yards or so on his mobility scooter to Runnymede Gardens where he flagged down a member of public for help.”

Mr Wilson said extra police will be patrolling the area for the coming days, adding: “I realise the dreadful impact that incidents like this have on our communities. I would like to reassure you all that we are doing all we can to solve the horrendous crimes that we have seen across London over the last few days.

“I stress that London remains one of the very safest cities in the world.

“I would like to finish by saying our thoughts and prayers remain with Thomas O’Halloran and his family.”

He was attacked while on his way to busk, according to a friend who did not want to be named.

He told the PA news agency: “He was coming back from Perivale to play his accordion and make some money for his family and he was stabbed to death.”

Police at the scene of the murder in Greenford, west London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Mr O’Halloran was said to be known locally for busking outside Greenford Station and was also said to be raising money for war-torn Ukraine.

A man believed to be Mr O’Halloran plays the instrument in poignant YouTube footage uploaded in October 2020, captioned “a few songs on the accordion”.

Mr O’Halloran sports a cap and glasses in the video, saying “here we go, ready? wish me luck”, before he starts to play.

A man who works in a newsagents outside the station said: “He used to play his accordion here.

“He came every day for a long time, at least two years. He usually busked around five o’clock.”

Another shopkeeper said: “He was often outside the station playing his accordion.”

Frasley Coutinho, who lives opposite where the attack happened, said he saw the victim surrounded by a group of young boys.

He said: “I saw a couple of people gathering around him and then he drove past and stopped further up, and then there was a group of young boys around him.”

There have been 58 homicides in London so far this year.

More in this section

ITALY-CLIMATE-DROUGHT Lake Garda recedes as global warming and extreme weather wreak havoc
Dublin Airport was willing to 'pay whatever is required' to get army help to deal with security delays Dublin Airport was willing to 'pay whatever is required' to get army help to deal with security delays
HSE ambulances have broken down 173 times since 2018 HSE ambulances have broken down 173 times since 2018
GreenfordPlace: Republic of IrelandPlace: UKPlace: London
Serbia Kosovo EU

EU to host Serbia-Kosovo talks in Brussels as tension grows

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices