Advocates worry at 'unprecedented' staff changes at the top of the health service 

The “unprecedented” change at the top of the HSE is worrying for patients, and advocates have demanded a new chief executive be recruited swiftly.

This comes after Paul Reid announced he would step down two months early on October 3, instead of in December as he had previously said.

December was already a shock move as his five-year and €420,000 contract was due to run until 2024.

Posting on social media on Tuesday he said: “I'll truly miss leading the most committed workforce in the country in some of the toughest of times.”

Stephen Mulvany, currently chief financial officer, will be acting CEO until a recruitment process concludes.

A HSE spokesman said the recruitment process had started, and the CEO position is expected to be advertised in September.

It has not yet been announced who will fill Mr Mulvany’s role.

These moves comes after the surprise resignation of chief operations officer Anne O’Connor, who left for health insurance provider VHI. Her role is being filled on an interim basis by Damien McCallion.

His previous role in charge of vaccinations has been filled by Eileen Whelan. The critical role as director for acute operations is also filled on an interim basis.

Professor Mary Day took this over from Liam Woods, who in turn will now head up the structural shift in the HSE away from hospital groups to regional health areas under Sláintecare.

The Irish Patient Association’s Stephen McMahon said in his 25 years representing patients he has not seen such change in so many key roles.

“We wish the CEO well. However, as the organisation is experiencing unprecedented change, the concern I have is that the health service itself is hugely challenged at the same time,” he said.

We see little progress on waiting lists, huge challenges in ED [emergency department] overcrowding, and really unplanned organisational change.”

While the winter usually sees the highest levels of pressure, hospitals and community services are already dealing with high patient loads.

On Tuesday, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation reported 470 patients on trolleys, including 49 in Cork University Hospital and 46 in University Hospital Limerick.

“We call on the board of the HSE to ensure that a replacement CEO is selected without undue delay to keep the ship steady,” Mr McMahon said.

“We are now losing the top man at the beginning of the next winter.”

Resignations from the health service are of growing concern as the threat of further Covid infections combine with these pressures.

The chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan and deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn left their roles at the Department of Health over the summer, with interim chief medical officer Professor Breda Smyth taking over the top role.

It emerged earlier this week the National Ambulance Service is also seeing a spike in resignations compared to 2021.