Language a barrier for more than 200 doctors from Ukraine hoping to work in Ireland

More than 200 Ukrainian doctors are now in Ireland after fleeing the Russian invasion but language challenges are proving a barrier in registering for employment.

At least 23 Ukrainian nurses have indicated an interest in working here, and more that 70 healthcare workers in other roles.

A spokeswoman for the Irish Medical Council, which registers doctors, said “over 200“ doctors responded to a survey asking for details of specialities and training.

She said additional information will be sent out shortly with access to HSE libraries and other supports already provided, including English lessons.

Kateryna Kachurets, a Ukrainian GP usually based in Tallaght and now supporting refugees, said a Whatsapp advice group started with about 30 doctors and continues to grow.

“There are many surgeons, there’s many endocrinologists,” she said. “GPs and paediatricians are the two most common specialties. The first and biggest step for them is to take the language exam, that is an absolute must,” she said.

I feel they would be a huge asset to the Irish healthcare system and they’d be a huge asset to work with Ukrainian patients.

However Dr Kachurets said it is not possible to work with refugees in isolation so English is required. Some 30% self-assessed as being proficient in English.

“To my knowledge, only two people have taken the language exam and passed. I don’t know if more people took it and didn’t want to disclose it to the group,” she said.

“Everyone’s situation is different. Some people when they got here were so traumatised and shook, they were not in the right state of mind to study at all, and that is completely understandable.”

All non-EU doctors must take exams known as PRES (Pre-Registration Examination System).

One of the obstacles they are facing is that for the Irish exam called PLAB, no dates are available anytime soon.

“I don’t think they have dates until 2023, because of the Covid backlog and they are only run a couple of times a year. But this is not the main obstacle for Ukrainian doctors,” said Dr Kachurets

They can instead opt for similar exams offered by America, Canada or Australia online or at test centres in Ireland which the HSE recognises, she said.

Some countries including Poland have streamlined medical registrations, but she estimated once this language barrier is overcome, doctors could be registered here “within months”.

Coru, which regulates allied health professionals including physiotherapists and counsellors, said they have given support to “in excess of 70” people so far.

“The majority of these queries have not resulted in applications for registration at this time, but we remain available to offer any support and guidance to all potential applicants,” a spokeswoman said.

The Nursing and Midwifery Board of Ireland has received three applications for recognition of qualifications, in addition to 16 Ukrainian nurses working here before the war started.

“We continue to work with the HSE and other key agencies who indicate that approximately 20 Ukrainian refugees could potentially seek registration to work in Ireland as a nurse or a midwife,” a spokesman said.

Applicants who were not able to bring all their paperwork with them can take part in a free orientation programme, including clinical simulation and theory classes, he said.