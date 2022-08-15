Campaigners hope report sent to Vatican will result in radical reform of Church in Ireland 

Campaigners for reform of the Catholic Church in Ireland are hoping a landmark report sent to the Vatican will help bring about radical change to an institution they see as increasingly out of touch.

Advocates for change within the church are hopeful the report advocates for major reform on the role of women, the ability of priests to marry, and a greater recognition of the rights of the LGBTQ+ community.

Pope Francis called a Universal Synod last year which — for the first time — aimed to gather feedback at all levels of the Church in every parish on its future.

Following consultation across Ireland, church leaders gathered for a National Pre-Synodal Assembly in Athlone in June. There 160 delegates from the 26 dioceses reflected on submissions and feedback, which called for major changes.

The report, which was sent to the Vatican on Monday, marks an important step in the Synodal process which is due to conclude next year.

'Massive change'

“It was far more progressive and radical than I expected, there were consistent calls for change across the country,” said Fr Tony Flannery of the assembly in Athlone. “All the bishops were at the meeting and seemed to be on board.”

He said if the report sent to the Vatican is reflective of the calls in Athlone, it will “cause massive change in the church”.

Dr Nicola Brady, chair of the steering committee of the synodal pathway, which penned the final report, said “there is a deep sense of gratitude for the very widespread and heartfelt engagement with this process to date” and it marks an “important moment in the life of the Church”.

Fr Flannery said he was hopeful the report will reflect the desires of congregations across the country but said it could do “untold damage” if the calls were “watered down”.

Credibility under threat

He warned its credibility would be “dead” if core issues were left out of the final report, and those who participated in the process would be “totally disillusioned”.

Bishop William Crean of the Diocese of Cloyne said the final report includes much of what was discussed in Athlone and is confident it is reflective of the views expressed across Ireland.

Bishop Brendan Leahy, deputy chair of the steering committee said “the church approaches this synodal process with great humility, conscious that there is much work to be done to build relationships of trust within and beyond the church”.

He said the assembly in Athlone heard common themes such as “the continuing importance of faith in people’s lives; reflections on the sense of belonging; expressions of how abuse is part of the story of the Church; a call for much greater roles of women at all levels in the future of Church; attention to sexuality, relationships and LGBTQI+ concerns; references to topics such as education and catechesis, youth, family and co-responsible leadership, lay ministry, culture and the impact of Covid-19; as well as to faith formation, clergy and liturgy”.

“This process is a last chance, if we make this work we could see fresh energy in the church,” said Fr Flannery.

The main findings of the report will be delivered in Knock on Tuesday during the annual Novena at Knock Shrine.