Homeschooling up nearly a third in past four years

The number of children in alternative education including homeschooling in Ireland, has risen by almost 30% over the past four years.

Data from Tusla details how 1,808 students were registered as being educated outside of a recognised school last year, with the majority being taught in their homes.

That compared to 1,410 children in alternative education settings in 2018, with a consistent rise in the numbers in each year since.

Tusla said 1,495 students were registered for education outside a recognised school in 2019, with the figure rising again to 1,648 in 2020.

The highest figures last year were in the main urban centres with 255 children registered in Dublin, 217 in Cork, and 116 in Galway.

There were also relatively high numbers in Wicklow with 94 registered students and Meath where 100 students were being given alternative education.

Two other counties had more than 80 students on the Tusla register with 82 in Co Wexford and 85 in Co Laois.

The counties with the fewest children outside of recognised schools were Monaghan (25), Carlow (24), and Longford (15).

The figures were also below 40 in Sligo (38), Offaly (33), Leitrim (35), Kilkenny (39), and Cavan (28).

Alternative education

The rise in alternative education options coincided with the Covid-19 pandemic when most children received at least some of their tuition at home due to school closures.

Applications for homeschooling also rose significantly last year with Tusla at one stage reporting a backlog of over 1,000 applications, meaning the numbers in alternative education are likely to be higher than the registered figures.

Tusla said that the Irish constitution acknowledge the role of the parent or guardian as the primary educator of their child.

They said it was enshrined in law that children could be home-educated or sent to what is classified as a non-recognised school.

A spokesman said: “If the parent chooses an option for their child other than attending a recognised school then the parent is obliged to apply to Tusla to have the child concerned registered [under law].”

Regulation

He said Tusla’s Alternative Education Assessment and Registration Service (AEARS) was responsible for regulating such education and parents were legally required to apply to have their child registered.

This included an assessment of the education that is being provided, the materials being used, and the time that will be spent on schooling.

The spokesman said: “Upon the successful completion of this assessment, the child’s name can be placed on the statutory register of children educated outside of a recognised school.”

He added that home-educated kids can choose to sit the Junior or Leaving Cert exams but had to apply as external candidates to designated centres to take them.