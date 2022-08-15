Man, 30s, dies after car he was travelling hits tree

A man has been killed in a single-vehicle collision in Co Wexford.

The incident occurred in Bargy Commons, Cleariestown on the R733 at around 10.40pm on Sunday night.

A man, who was a passenger, was fatally injured when the car he was travelling in struck a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man, aged in his early 30s, was removed to Waterford General Hospital where a post-mortem will take place at a later date.

The driver of the car, a man in his late 30s, was treated at the scene by emergency services.

The R733 at Bargy Commons is currently closed in both directions to allow Garda Forensic Collision Investigators to conduct a technical examination of the scene.

Local diversions are in place and the road will remain closed for the morning until the examination has concluded.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling in the area and who may have footage, including dash cam, is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.