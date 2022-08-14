Caution urged as one county fire service attends five farmland fires in one day

Farmers are being reminded to take care during the heatwave to avoid farmland fires.

There is an orange high fire risk warning in place which remains in effect until midday on Tuesday.

The warning comes after fire services in Co Wexford attended five such fires in one day.

On Thursday, Wexford County Fire Service attended fires in Cushinstown, Ferns, Crosstown, The Harrow, and Kilmore.

The majority of these related to farm machinery operating in the dry conditions — harvesting and bailing cereal crops.

In Cushinstown, four units were called to a bailer on fire igniting bales and straw. Farmers assisting in the ploughing a drill around the field to create a fire break and stopping the spread.

Two units attended the fire at The Harrow where locals had brought the fire under control with slurry tankers.

These two units were then called to the fire in Ferns along with six additional units where more than five fields and some local woodland was on fire.

Protecting farmyards and property

Fire brigades from Wexford and Wicklow along with special units for command and control, including water carriers focused on protecting houses, farmyards, and other properties.

After the fire was brought under control, Enniscorthy fire brigade were called out once again to a rekindled fire in the area at around midnight.

The local farmers in all instances were commended for their quick responses to the fires.

Farmers are advised to take account of all weather advice and fire danger notices.

Machinery should be properly serviced and a thorough pre-use inspection should be carried out.

Wexford Fire Service said machines must be checked regularly during use for overheating and adequate fire extinguishers should be quickly available.

It is useful to have slurry tanks or water tankers on hand for damping down any small fires that may start. Ditches can also be dampened down to protect neighbouring fields and property.

Creating a fire break

As in the Cushinstown fire, a plough or harrow can be used to create a fire break around a field to stop further fire spread.

Most importantly, land owners must contact the fire brigade as soon as a fire is noticed no matter how small as the speed of response is key to preventing fire spread.