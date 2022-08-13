Record-breaking August heatwave to continue this weekend with temperatures of 31C expected

The August heatwave looks set to continue for the rest of weekend, with a status yellow high temperature warning for all of Ireland still in effect, and temperatures of up to 31 degrees expected throughout the country today.

According to Met Éireann, today will be hot and sunny with highest temperatures ranging between 26 to 31 degrees.

Temperatures may even climb higher that this in parts of Leinster and Munster.

The forecaster says some cloud will bubble up later this afternoon and evening bringing a few showers, some of these may be even be heavy and thundery with hail, particularly around the midlands.

Most areas will have a light northeasterly wind but there will be a sea breeze, keeping temperatures slightly lower in coastal areas.

Tonight will also be quite warn, with temperatures of 14 to 19 degrees likely.

Galley Head, West Cork. Picture: Andy Gibson.

Sunday

Sunday be another hot day with the mercury likely to hit 25 to 30 degrees by the mid-afternoon, though it is not expected to be as hot in the north and northwest.

Tomorrow morning will begin dry and sunny in most parts of the country, but there may be a few showers in northern areas, some of which could become heavy.

The status yellow weather warning, issued at midday on Friday, will remain in place until 6am on Monday morning.

Through the course of the afternoon and evening, Met Éireann is forecasting scattered heavy and thundery showers across the country some of these with hail. Slow-moving downpours are possible, causing spot flooding.

New all-time August high temperature set

Yesterday saw Ireland's all-time maximum temperature record for August broken.

The temperature in Oak Park, Co Carlow reached 31.7C yesterday afternoon, surpassing previous records set by both Ballybrittas, Co Laois in 1975, and by Oak Park itself in 1995.

Below are the maximum temperatures recorded at our synoptic stations today 🌡️📈



Two stations recorded max temps over 30°C today, with Oak Park reaching 31.7°C and provisionally beating the previous August record of 31.5°C which was set in 1995 at the same weather station 👇 https://t.co/aEMgW47us8 pic.twitter.com/gYTeguPcQo — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 12, 2022

More water restrictions likely

Meanwhile, amid the soaring temperatures, almost 40 water supplies across the country are at risk of drought and another 60 are being monitored, with Irish Water “implementing measures to ensure taps keep flowing”.

Some 37 supplies nationwide have needed action to keep water flowing in taps, Irish Water said.

“In most cases, there is still no impact on customers but there are a small number of locations where overnight restrictions are in place. These include parts of West Cork, Kerry, and Galway,” it said.