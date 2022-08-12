Man arrested over video appearing to mock death of Michaela McAreavey

Man arrested over video appearing to mock death of Michaela McAreavey

Michaela McAreavey, 27, was strangled in her room at the Legends Hotel in Mauritius on January 10, 2011.

Fri, 12 Aug, 2022 - 15:00
Eimer McAuley

A man has been arrested in relation to a video that circulated online that appeared to show a group of people in Northern Ireland singing a song that mocked the death of Michaela McAreavey. 

The 31-year-old man was arrested by the PSNI this morning and has since been released on bail pending further enquiries. 

Three other men have voluntarily attended police interview about the video, which the PSNI began investigating shortly after it emerged. 

Ms McAreavey, 27, was strangled in her room at the Legends Hotel in Mauritius on January 10, 2011.

The Co Tyrone teacher, who had married husband John 10 days earlier, was attacked after she returned to her room alone and disturbed a burglary.

No one has been convicted of murdering the daughter of Gaelic football manager Mickey Harte.

The video that surfaced earlier this year appeared to show a large number of men singing a song that references Ms McAreavey's trip to Mauritius for her honeymoon.

Orange Order banners are visible in the background and Union Jack bunting is hung across the roof of the venue in the video.

At the time the Orange Order condemned the "abhorrent" video and instigated an inquiry into the incident.

Read More

'Hate can hurt, but never win': John McAreavey says on 'vile' video mocking murder of Michaela

More in this section

Highest ever August temperature could be surpassed with 32 water supplies in drought Highest ever August temperature could be surpassed with 32 water supplies in drought
Eurovision 2023 Disappointment as Belfast fails to make shortlist to host Eurovision
Woman dies following assault at Co Meath house Woman dies following assault at Co Meath house
Irish protest

Change in rape defence is ‘starting point’ in reforming sexual offence laws

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices