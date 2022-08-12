Man arrested over video appearing to mock death of Michaela McAreavey

A man has been arrested in relation to a video that circulated online that appeared to show a group of people in Northern Ireland singing a song that mocked the death of Michaela McAreavey.
The 31-year-old man was arrested by the PSNI this morning and has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.
Three other men have voluntarily attended police interview about the video, which the PSNI began investigating shortly after it emerged.
Ms McAreavey, 27, was strangled in her room at the Legends Hotel in Mauritius on January 10, 2011.
The Co Tyrone teacher, who had married husband John 10 days earlier, was attacked after she returned to her room alone and disturbed a burglary.
No one has been convicted of murdering the daughter of Gaelic football manager Mickey Harte.
The video that surfaced earlier this year appeared to show a large number of men singing a song that references Ms McAreavey's trip to Mauritius for her honeymoon.
Orange Order banners are visible in the background and Union Jack bunting is hung across the roof of the venue in the video.
At the time the Orange Order condemned the "abhorrent" video and instigated an inquiry into the incident.