In living colour: Irish Civil War brought to life in new colourised collection

In living colour: Irish Civil War brought to life in new colourised collection

Paddy Rigney takes aim from the roof of Dublin's Four Courts in a photo taken 100 years ago, during the early days of the Irish Civil War. The picture is one of a collection colourised by John O'Byrne.  

Thu, 11 Aug, 2022 - 17:25
Conor Capplis

It's a job most children dream about but the subjects photographer John O’Byrne has been colouring for more than a year are contained within a historic book.

Mr O’Byrne has been colourising black and white photographs for a new book,  The Irish Civil War in Colour.

The photographs, some of which have never been published before, have been carefully selected from a wide range of archives and private collections.

A man examining what looks like a damaged parchment in the Round Hall of Dublin's Four Courts amid the wreckage of the collapsed dome.
A man examining what looks like a damaged parchment in the Round Hall of Dublin's Four Courts amid the wreckage of the collapsed dome.

His long-time co-author, historian Michael B Barry, researched and planned the book and sent images to Mr O’Byrne for colourisation. 

So how does it all work?

“Once I have my cup of tea and the computer open in front of me, I go off into my little world and colour away,” he said.

Mr O’Byrne breaks down each image into layers to focus on, such as background, people, buildings and so forth. 

He strives for complete accuracy as much as possible, so will often jump onto Google Maps to check the colour of building bricks among structures that have survived to this day.

If there is an advertisement in an image in the background, he obtains old copies to make sure any colours are just right.

“The fashion is the hard bit,” he said. 

A plume of smoke billows from the Four Courts after what was described as the largest explosion Dublin had ever experienced.
A plume of smoke billows from the Four Courts after what was described as the largest explosion Dublin had ever experienced.

While the uniformity of military dress is often easy to recognise and colour, civilian fashion requires analysing each person.

Mr O’Byrne trawls through old fashion catalogues seeking any details on the style of the day, and most importantly the colours in vogue.

“A portrait shot of just one person, depending on if they’re not wearing any extravagantly detailed clothes, could take about an hour,” he said. “Group shots can take a day.” 

Two Provisional Government soldiers pose, rifles at the ready, amid the rubble in the Four Courts in 1922.
Two Provisional Government soldiers pose, rifles at the ready, amid the rubble in the Four Courts in 1922.

Some images take much longer, with one taking a week to colourise.

“There was one image from the top of Nelson’s Pillar looking down at the funeral of Michael Collins,” he said. 

“It was a portrait shot looking down O’Connell Street. It’s a long street and there were thousands of little individual faces [to colour in].” 

Mr O’Byrne sometimes adjusts the highlights and shadows using editing software “just to bring out a little bit more from the original image” but, for the most part, he tends not to manipulate the image at all. 

After 3pm on June 29, 1922, Commandant Pádraig O’Connor led troops through the breach at the Four Courts, capturing some surprised defenders. Simultaneously, others charged through the breach at Morgan Place.
After 3pm on June 29, 1922, Commandant Pádraig O’Connor led troops through the breach at the Four Courts, capturing some surprised defenders. Simultaneously, others charged through the breach at Morgan Place.

 "If there’s a bad crack on the original [photograph], I leave them in because that’s what the original photographer wanted. 

"I’m not trying to manipulate their work; I’m trying to turn it into a coloured version. 

“I think for younger generations coming up, if they see it in colour they realise, 'that’s 100 years ago, but 100 years ago isn’t that long’.

"Seeing them in colour, doesn’t bring them alive, but it's more realistic for the younger generations to think: ‘That man is dressed the same as daddy going to a wedding!’” 

The Irish Civil War in Colour will be published on September 15 and will retail at €24.99

Read More

Cork hotel renovates room where Michael Collins spent his last night

More in this section

Dublin Zoo announces birth of endangered okapi calf Dublin Zoo announces birth of endangered okapi calf
Enterprise train service Hopes of hourly Dublin-Belfast train service as Enterprise celebrates 75 years
Perseid meteor shower Perseid meteor shower to light up the night sky
#History - The Civil WarPerson: John O'Byrne
<p>The man's body has been removed to Roscommon University Hospital for a post-mortem examination.</p>

Man, 70s, dies in Roscommon workplace accident

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Salad Food Dish

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Listen
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices