Man, 30s, drowns after getting into difficulty in Carlow river 

A man in his 30s has drowned after getting into difficulty in the water in Co Carlow.
It is understood that the man got into difficulty while swimming in the River Barrow. Gardaí have said they are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding his death.
Emergency services attended the scene at 9.20pm on Wednesday evening. There were attempts to revive the man, however, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
His body was taken to University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem will take place at a later date.
A garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the recovery of a body from the River Barrow in Graiguecullen, Co Carlow at approximately 9.20pm yesterday, Wednesday, August 10.
"He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was conveyed to University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem will take place at a later date," the spokesperson added.