Man, 30s, drowns after getting into difficulty in Carlow river 

Man, 30s, drowns after getting into difficulty in Carlow river 

Efforts were made to revive the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Thu, 11 Aug, 2022 - 10:23
Eimer McAuley

A man in his 30s has drowned after getting into difficulty in the water in Co Carlow. 

It is understood that the man got into difficulty while swimming in the River Barrow. Gardaí have said they are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding his death. 

Emergency services attended the scene at 9.20pm on Wednesday evening. There were attempts to revive the man, however, he was pronounced dead at the scene. 

His body was taken to University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem will take place at a later date. 

A garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the recovery of a body from the River Barrow in Graiguecullen, Co Carlow at approximately 9.20pm yesterday, Wednesday, August 10.

"He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was conveyed to University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem will take place at a later date," the spokesperson added. 

Read More

Munster set for 30C heat as high temperature warning issued for entire country

More in this section

Holiday getaway O'Leary: Ryanair's €10 fares to disappear due to rising fuel prices
Irish budget 2014 Explainer: What is the new tax bracket and what does it mean for me?
Government warned proposed 30% tax bracket 'not equitable' Government warned proposed 30% tax bracket 'not equitable'
Man, 30s, drowns after getting into difficulty in Carlow river 

Munster set for 30C heat as high temperature warning issued for entire country

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Salad Food Dish

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Listen
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices