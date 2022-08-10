Fourth Covid-19 vaccine to be rolled out for over 50s this month

The HSE has announced that a fourth Covid-19 vaccine will be rolled out to over 50s later this month.

From August 22, those over the age 55 can avail of the jab while anyone over 50 can do so by August 29.

Currently, anyone over 65 or those who have weakened immune systems are eligible for their fourth vaccine.

People who are over the age of 60, or who are 16 weeks pregnant or more, can access a second booster dose from August 15.

GP Dr Illona Duffy said she could understand some people’s hesitancy about getting a further shot but underlined that the efficacy of the vaccine wanes over time.

“The reality is that we’re learning as we go,” she told Newstalk.

“Initially, when the Covid-19 vaccine came out we kind of presumed that after two vaccines we would have prolonged cover and what we realised is it didn’t stop us getting reinfected.

“However, it did prevent serious illness and what we’re trying to do is maintain that.”

Last month, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly accepted a recommendation from Niac that a second booster shot should be given to the over 50s, healthcare workers, care home residents or those who are immunocompromised.

In welcoming the new recommendations from Niac, Mr Donnelly said the autumn vaccination programme will “ensure we continue to protect the most vulnerable in our communities”.

He said the evidence suggests that a second booster may reduce infection rates which in turn would benefit healthcare workers and help sustain the healthcare system during the winter.

He added: "The main purpose of vaccination is to prevent serious illness, hospitalisation and death. Hybrid immunity resulting from infection and booster vaccination confers stronger protection than infection alone. As such, I urge anyone yet to receive their primary course or booster vaccine do so as soon as possible.”

Interim Cheif Medical Officer Professor Breda Smyth said: “There is clear evidence that the Omicron variant has been less severe than previous variants due to the high uptake of vaccines.

"While we have seen a recent surge in infections, this has thankfully not translated into the same pressure on our hospitals and people getting severely unwell. Covid-19 vaccines have been remarkably effective in this regard.”