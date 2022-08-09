Mask-wearing advised on public transport as Covid case numbers remain high

Covid-19 case numbers remain high but there is no need to change public health advice, the interim Chief Medical Officer has said although she stressed that the wearing of masks should continue where needed.

Professor Breda Smyth said advice continues to be wear masks on public transport, and in healthcare settings like GP practices, pharmacies, hospitals and other sites.

“Mask-wearing is also advised based on individual risk assessment, particularly now as we experience a BA.4/BA.5 surge,” Prof. Smyth wrote in her latest weekly report to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

Anyone who wishes to wear a mask should not be discouraged from doing so.

She also continued to advise people vulnerable to the virus to consider wearing masks in crowded indoor settings. Her report also highlights the high numbers of people still dying from the virus every month in Ireland.

In April, 327 people died, in May 122, in June 99 and there were 84 Covid-related deaths last month up to July 26.

Up to July 27, the 14-day incidence rate based only on PCR results was 329 cases per 100,000 of population. This is a decrease of 37% from the week previously, but she cautioned incidence rates are likely to be underestimated.

This caution is reflected in the wastewater surveillance figures, which measure levels of the virus in the sewage systems. This found the viral load increased in 39 of the 65 areas including an increase of up to 50% and one increase of more than 50% with a further 26 remaining at the same levels as the week before.

Prof. Smyth wrote that overall this data shows “the weekly distribution of SARS-CoV-2 viral load continued to show an increasing trend”.

Her report also shows the number of patients with Covid-19 in ICU dropped from 38 to 30, with unvaccinated people still disproportionately represented at 21%. The report describes these numbers and that of people needing ventilation as “stable”.

The number of people getting Covid-19 while in hospital continues to be high at 229 cases up to July 17, although that also dropped from 312 the week before. “The acute hospital system remains under considerable pressure with Covid-19 continuing to impact on acute capacity,” Prof. Smyth wrote.

Up to July 26, more than half of those patients in hospitals with the virus were asymptomatic and infectious, with 44% symptomatic. Overall, she said it is important to keep communications on the virus and its spread clear and up to date for the public.

The latest advice for people with possible Covid-19 symptoms is to self-isolate until 48 hours after those symptoms have resolved. People diagnosed with Covid-19 should self-isolate for seven days from when their symptoms started or, if asymptomatic, from the date of the first positive test.