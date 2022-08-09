Ballybunion drowning victim recalled as a wonderful partner and father and a friend to all 

Dessie Byrne and his sister Muriel Eriksson drowned off the beach in Ballybunion, Co Kerry, last Friday.

Tue, 09 Aug, 2022 - 14:29
Neil Michael

The man who died trying to save his sister from drowning has been remembered as “a wonderful partner, a father, a brother, an uncle and a friend to all”.

Dessie Byrne’s nephew Keith broke down repeatedly as he paid tribute to the 53-year-old carpenter who died in Ballybunion last Thursday trying to save his 62-year-old sister, Muriel.

Giving his eulogy, which was greeted by laughter and finally applause, at their joint funeral at St John’s Church, Lecarrow, Co Roscommon, Keith also described Dessie as his partner Paulette’s “rock and soul mate” for 24 years.

“We remember his wicked sense of humour, his brutal honesty and his sense of always knowing best,” Keith said. “In fact, as we all knew it was his way or no way.

“He always loved to think that he was the boss. Disagreements were often a waste of time as Des loved to have the last word.” 

To laughter, he recalled: “He loved the simple things in life. His dog Darcy, his cat Ginger, and his chickens Heineken and Bud — very aptly named as you all know, he really enjoyed his pint in Murrays with the local lads.” 

Keith also paid tribute to “his willingness to help others”. In tears, he added: “Des, there are no goodbyes for us. Wherever you are, you will always and forever be in our hearts. Goodbye for now.” 

The mass was celebrated by parish priest Fr Ray Milton, and co-celebrated by his parish colleague Fr Joseph “Alijoe” Ali, Fr Declan Shannon, a Defence Forces chaplain and family friend, Fr Peter Rabbitte, from Galway.

Dessie Byrne: His funeral heard of 'his wicked sense of humour, his brutal honesty and his sense of always knowing best'.

Tokens from their lives were brought up to the altar. They included a model of a red mini, and a cycling jersey.

Fr Milton said: “What started as a holiday turned quickly to a nightmare.

“The sense of bewilderment we all feel cannot come close to what the family feels.” 

He said on the evening Dessie died, Paulette had seen a rainbow in the sky over their home at Carrigean Mór, in the Roscommon village of Lecarrow.

The rainbow appeared over the house — where they lived with Paulette’s daughter Regina and sons Blake and Jace — before she received the call to tell her that he had died.

Fr Milton then quoted from the lyrics of the 'Over the Rainbow' ballad written for the 1939 The Wizard of Oz film sung by actress Judy Garland.

It includes the line, which he recited, “high above the chimney tops that's where you'll find me, somewhere over the rainbow bluebirds fly and the dream that you dare to — oh why, oh why can't I?”.

Mr Byrne and his sister Muriel were holidaying in Ballybunion, north Co Kerry, when they both drowned off the beach in front of Ballybunion Castle, about 6pm last Thursday.

The siblings, whose parents are both dead, were very close.

Muriel, who was married to Kris Eriksson and lived in Malmo, Sweden, holidayed in Ballybunion regularly there with her brother.

Mr Byrne’s son Josh was on the beach at the time of the tragedy and witnessed what happened.

His aunt is believed to have been dragged out to sea by a sudden riptide that also dragged her under the water.

His father went to her help but was also dragged under by the force of the riptide.

Dessie, who was predeceased by his mother Una and father Dessie, was buried afterwards in the local cemetery. 

Muriel’s cremation will take place on Wednesday at 4pm in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

'Dessie was only ever in a super mood — it's hard to believe he's gone'

