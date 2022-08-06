Tributes pour in for 'one of life's characters' Dessie Byrne

The man who died trying to save his sister from drowning has been remembered as “one of life’s characters”.

The tribute, from a friend of the 53-year-old Co Roscommon carpenter Dessie Byrne, was one of hundreds of tributes and condolences posted on the Rip.ie memorial site.

Brigid and Declan Lough said: “We were all the better for knowing him.

“Fond memories of skiing trips with Dessie and (his son) Dean.

“Few could keep up with them.

“He taught us card games many years ago in France, we still play them.” To Dessie’s widow, Paulette and his two sons Dean and Josh, they added: “Your loss is enormous.

“All we can do now is pray for all of you.

“He was always a hero.” Mr Byrne, and his sister Muriel were holidaying in Ballybunion, north Co Kerry, when they both drowned off the beach in front of Ballybunion Castle, around 6pm last Thursday.

Muriel, 62, is understood to have been swept out to see by a riptide and Dessie, who was a strong swimmer, went to help her.

The siblings, whose parents are both deceased, were very close and Muriel, who was married to Kris Eriksson and lived in Malmo, Sweden, holidayed in Ballybunion regularly there with her brother.

Mr Byrne’s son Josh was on the beach at the time of the tragedy and witnessed what happened.

As a result of the double tragedy, warning signs are now to be erected near the area to warn people about the dangers of tiptides.

These are strong currents which can very suddenly drag someone in shallow water at a shoreline out to the sea, and deeper water.

According to the RNLI, they tend to flow at 1–2mph but can reach 4–5mph, which is faster than an Olympic swimmer.

Mr Byrne, who is originally from Athlone, Co Westmeath, lived in the village of Lecarrow with his partner Paulette and their two sons, Josh and Dean, and her daughter Regina and sons Blake and Jace.

Neighbours Bernie, Ann, Mary, and Aidan O'Brien’s Rip.ie message read: “Extremely shocked and saddened by the passing of Dessie and Muriel from this terrible tragedy. “Deepest sympathies to Paulette, Dean, Josh and to all the Byrne and Eriksson families. “Dessie was a great neighbor, friend and a true gentleman.

“He and Muriel will be so sadly missed.

May they both rest in eternal peace.” Condolences also came from Athlone couple Annette and Jimmy Duignan, who said: “We had the pleasure of meeting Dessie and his sister and wife and Josh last weekend.

“My God, this has come as such a shock.

“May Dessie and his beautiful sister rest in peace.” Childhood friend John O’Meara, from Baylough in Athlone, spoke of “fond memories of growing up in Baylough with young Dessie”.

And he added: “May both their gentle souls rest in peace.” The siblings, who were predeceased by their “beloved mother Una and father Dessie”, will repose alongside each other at his home, (F42 T978) on Monday evening from 4-8pm.

They will then be removed on Tuesday morning to St John's Church, Lecarrow, arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards will be in the local cemetery.