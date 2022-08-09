Just four of 32 inspected disability centres fully compliant with infection control measures

Only four disability centres out of 32 inspected for infection control measures by health watchdog Hiqa were fully compliant with requirements.

In the centres found to be non-compliant, concerns included staff not wearing PPE, not having clear instructions for cleaning especially of technical equipment and not having up-to-date infection control training.

Inspectors from the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) found residents in nine centres were not protected properly from the risk of infection. A further 19 centres were “substantially compliant”, meaning they had good controls in place but some parts of their systems needed to be improved.

Hiqa said this indicates most centres are largely doing the right thing, finding “a generally good level of compliance” across this group.

Among the non-compliant centres is a Limerick unit with four residents; ‘St Micheal’s House’ run by St Joseph’s Foundation.

Inspectors found “no evidence of a post-outbreak review having taken place” following a recent Covid outbreak, some expired PPE products including a spill kit dated 2017, as well as improvements needed to the contingency plan and monitoring systems.

They noted some cards for colour-coding where to use which mops did not match the colours marked on the mops, and some equipment was not colour-coded.

Outside of infection control measures, inspectors noted: “Residents seemed relaxed in each others' presence and with the staff members supporting them who engaged warmly with residents.”

A Sunbeam House Services unit in Wicklow ‘Bella Vista’ was also judged to be not compliant with infection control measures.

Issues included the centre not having an infection control audit or assessment completed, a lack of training on correct wearing of PPE, and gaps in training around cleaning including for spills and dirty laundry.

A deep clean requested in January following a Covid-outbreak had not yet been completed. Residents’ bathrooms were found to have mould, rust and stains and the laundry room was “cluttered, untidy and unclean in places”.

In assessing these gaps, the inspectors noted “a heavy reliance on agency staff” at the centre due to two staff vacancies and various types of absences.

Inspectors also noted: “The residents seemed relaxed and happy in the company of staff and that staff were respectful towards the residents through positive, mindful and caring interactions.”

Among units found to be ‘substantially compliant’ is the Cork City North 9 centre, run by the Cope Foundation in Cork. This provides respite services for children, with three staying there on the day of the inspection.

Inspectors found protocols and systems in place, but recommended some improvements. These included more effective monitoring of infection controls, better maintenance of some floors and damaged window cills (caused by water seeping in), as well as a review of colour-coding systems for cleaning equipment.

Inspectors noted a bright and welcoming atmosphere, writing: “There were sufficient staff resources on duty to support individual or group activities in line with the preferences of each child.”

All reports are on the Hiqa website.