'Green hydrogen' could be a boon for foreign direct investment, report finds

The burgeoning "green hydrogen" revolution could be a boon for foreign direct investment (FDI) into Ireland and the catalyst for thousands of new jobs, while eliminating emissions from trucks and lorries.

Those are just some of the conclusions from an industry-led report, which urged the Government to press on with a national hydrogen strategy as a priority.

Ireland is behind the curve compared to other European nations when it comes to green hydrogen, which produces energy through the electrolysis of water, while eliminating emissions by using renewable energy.

Its supporters say it could completely revolutionise clean energy, while its detractors say it is too cumbersome and costly to achieve on a mass scale — however, it has turned even the heads of skeptics in recent years as costs come down.

In a new report, representative body Hydrogen Mobility Ireland claimed it "has the capacity to fully eliminate CO2 emissions from heavy goods vehicles", and would provide energy security for the country.

The body claimed it could provide "thousands of secure, clean energy jobs" through producing hydrogen at scale, while reducing Ireland’s carbon emissions by 2.6% by 2030.

A green hydrogen industry would "attract considerable and solidify the country’s status as a hub for renewable energy", it said.

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan said it is "vital that Ireland should realise the full potential of green hydrogen in decarbonising our economy and energy and transport systems" upon seeing the report.

A national strategy has long been implored by industry figures. However, its expected publication before July did not happen, with Mr Ryan saying he "hoped" it would now be published by the end of this year.