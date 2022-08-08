€3m earmarked to revamp Dublin greyhound racing stadium

Greyhound Racing Ireland (GRI) is set to spend up to €3 million on the redevelopment of its flagship Shelbourne Park stadium in Dublin.

According to recently-filed tender documents, GRI said that facilities at the venue require significant investment to “re-establish Shelbourne Park as the ‘go-to venue’ in Dublin for a great night out”.

The plans come against the backdrop of attendances at greyhound racing events being significantly curtailed by the Covid-19 pandemic and the recent announcement that CEO Dearbhla O'Brien would be departing the greyhound racing body after just eight months in the job.

Last month, Ms O’Brien declined to release details of attendance levels at Shelbourne Park, due to issues regarding commercial sensitivity.

The organisation, which receives €17.6 million in State funding for 2022, said it will use the €3 million investment at Shelbourne Park to “create a world-class stadium facility to rival other sporting venues in the capital”. The last major upgrade came 20 years ago, so upgrades are needed, it said.

It also hopes the investment will deliver new income streams to support revenue from greyhound racing activities while “generating greater profits to invest back into the industry,” the GRI said.

“The ambition in the medium term is to maintain and grow revenues from race day activities and adding additional revenue streams from non-racing related activities in the long term by creating a 7-day trading venue in Dublin city centre compared to the mainly 4-day trading venue that currently exists.”

Upgrade

The upgrade will include an upgrade of corporate suits, a new premium level reception, a tourist visitor experience and a sports bar. GRI said it expects work to begin early in 2023.

The 800-capacity Shelbourne Park is the sole remaining greyhound stadium in Dublin following the sale of Harold’s Cross greyhound stadium and track in 2017 for €23m. It currently holds three race meetings each week on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings.

Officials from GRI told a recent Oireachtas committee hearing of its plans to redevelop Shelbourne.

Ms O’Brien said: “The board of RCÉ has unanimously affirmed its long-term intention to retain greyhound racing at this historic site and has committed to delivering capital improvements that will enhance the stadium and the track for the people.” Chairperson Frank Nyhan told the committee that GRI was holding €3.5 million from the Harold’s Cross sale and it was agreed that the balance of money left over would be used for capital investment.

“We intend to spend a large portion of that money on Shelbourne Park over the next 12 months,” he said. “On an operating level, we are operating on a surplus although obviously with the very significant assistance of state aid.” According to GRI’s most recently available accounts for 2020, attendance at greyhound events fell significantly as a result of the pandemic, from 462,709 to 126,376, an average of 116 per meeting.