More than 16,000 children waiting for eye care

More than 16,000 children were on waiting lists for ophthalmology (eye care) services across Ireland in 2022, leading to calls for more recruitment in the sector.

The latest HSE figures show that 16,129 children were on ophthalmology waiting lists across Ireland at the end of May this year.

More than 7,200 of these had been waiting more than a year for services.

CHO 2, which encompasses Galway, Roscommon, and Mayo, was the worst affected area, with almost 5,000 children on ophthalmology waiting lists in the region at the end of May this year.

The latest waiting list figures have resulted in calls for urgent recruitment and action to ensure timely access to eye services for children.

Speaking to this newspaper, June Tinsley, head of advocacy and communications for the National Council for the Blind of Ireland (NCBI), highlighted the importance of increased recruitment in the sector.

“The waiting lists for ophthalmology is one of the longest in the country,” said Ms Tinsley.

“There is a dire shortage of ophthalmology consultants, leading to patients having to wait months or years for a diagnosis and treatment.

These delays result in their vision deteriorating which in turn affects their ability to adjust to life with less vision and their mental health.”

Ms Tinsley also highlighted the importance of early access to eye care diagnosis and treatment for children.

“Early detection in children is vital, as loss of vision affects how they learn from the world around them,” she said.

“Recruitment of ophthalmologists is key to securing good outcomes for child development.”

The latest waiting list figures were obtained by the Labour Party.

Peter Horgan, Labour Party Local Area Representative for Cork City, said: “The danger of waitlisting eye care so long is that the possibility of complications grows and grows.

“Time is of the essence with eye care.

When we hear reports of retired ophthalmologists being pulled back into the system because of a lack of cover, it should send alarm bells ringing in the Department of Health, but I see no impetus of action politically or from the HSE on this.”

A spokeswoman for the HSE said the health service has a programme in place and is working to reduce waiting lists.

“A number of initiatives are being progressed through access to care in relation to ophthalmology nationally, covering both recruitment and funding,” she said.

“Community integrated eye teams have been proposed for several regions, which aim to significantly improve patient access in the community.

“In addition, approximately eight higher specialist training posts in medical ophthalmology are proposed.

“Non-recurrent funding of approximately €2.9m has been approved to deliver around 8,000 additional appointments/procedures in 2022 and additional non-recurrent funding of approximately €330,000 has been approved to deliver advanced clinical prioritisation clinics in ophthalmology.

“Recurrent funding has also been proposed to increase both outpatient and inpatient/day case capacity within ophthalmology in several Hospital Groups.

“The HSE, in conjunction with the Department of Health and the NTPF, has developed a focused action plan for 2022 to target waiting-list reductions supported by additional funding made available by the Government.

“Through this plan, €350m is being allocated in 2022 to the HSE and NTPF to provide additional public and private activity to further stabilise and reduce scheduled care waiting lists and waiting times, in tandem with bringing forward much-needed longer-term reforms.”