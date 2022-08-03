Contingency plans being drawn up, but Taoiseach 'not anticipating fuel rations'

The Taoiseach said he did not expect fuel-rationing to be required here this winter but said the Government was preparing for all eventualities.

Micheál Martin made his comments after confirmation that the State's emergency energy group has been meeting more regularly since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, and met again this week to discuss contingency plans if oil and gas supplies reach crisis point.

Plans are in place for fuel-rationing, with access on a tiered priority basis, starting with essential workers such as doctors, nurses, ambulance crews, fire service and gardaí.

The plan, which has been in place for many years, also includes the designation of dedicated service stations for the exclusive use of those listed as a priority, with "normal" motorists limited to 15 to 20 litres.

There could also be an order for people to work from home where possible.

Mr Martin said while contingency plans were being drawn up, at this stage he does not anticipate the need for fuel-rationing this winter.

But he added: “We have to prepare for all eventualities. Our immediate concern is the continuing price impact of the shortage and the energy crisis that we are currently experiencing.

“But we do have the National Oil Reserves Agency [Nora] and we have reserves and so on. The situation in relation to the continuance of Russian supplies of gas, in particular, to Europe will be a matter of ongoing concern and impact.

“We currently import a lot of our gas from Norway and the United Kingdom, and in terms of oil, we have reserves. But the global situation is very, very challenging so we will plan for all eventualities but we don’t anticipate that [fuel-rationing] at this stage.”

Nora currently holds approximately 85 days of oil stock — which includes considerable quantities of home-heating kerosene, which can be used in emergency situations.

Commercial stocks can hold a maximum of two to three weeks supply at any one time.

Mr Martin was also asked how the Government would support families if fuel-rationing was introduced.

He said: “In the budget towards the end of September, we will be looking at measures, first of all that can deal with the more medium- to longer-term issues around costs for people, but also in terms of the cost-of-living package that would be parallel with the budget, that we can do something immediately for people to alleviate pressures in this calendar year and before the end of the year.”