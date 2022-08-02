Gardaí searching for missing teen last seen at Dublin train station

Gardaí in Dublin have issued an appeal for help in locating a missing teenage boy.
Reece Thornton, 13, was last seen at Clonsilla train station on the afternoon of Sunday, July 31.
He is described as being 5’3” in height and of medium build. He has short brown hair.
When last seen, Reece was wearing a navy tracksuit with hood and grey and black runners with orange colouring on the heel.
Anyone with any information should contact Blanchardstown Gardaí on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.