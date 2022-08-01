David Trimble allowed a generation to grow up in 'relative peace', funeral hears 

David Trimble allowed a generation in Northern Ireland to grow up in “relative peace”, the funeral of the peace process architect has heard.

Mr Trimble's funeral is taking place in Lisburn, Co Antrim this afternoon.

The 77-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner died last week following an illness.

President Michael D Higgins, Taoiseach Micheál Martin and British prime minister Boris Johnson are some of the political leaders in attendance at the service at Harmony Hill Presbyterian Church.

Delivering a tribute at the service, Rev Dr Charles McMullen said: “Alongside others, he rose to seemingly impossible challenges with considerable strength of character, intellectual acumen, and complete integrity.

“The reward for all of us has been a radically changed landscape here in Northern Ireland, which has saved many lives and allowed a generation to grow up in relative peace.

“As so many have said over these past few days, history will be exceedingly kind to David even if life brought many unrelenting pressures and demands.”

President Michael D Higgins, British prime minister Boris Johnson and Taoiseach Micheál Martin at the funeral of former Northern Ireland first minister and UUP leader David Trimble. Picture: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Dr McMullen added: “He was a committed family man and as I have sat with Daphne, his daughters Victoria and Sarah, sons Richard and Nicholas over these past few days I have been deeply touched and moved by so many stories, all of which underlined how dearly loved he was by them.

“They gave him to us and we want to take this opportunity to express our deepest appreciation to them.”

Mr Trimble’s eldest son Richard thanked the public for their sympathies and kind words following the death of his father.

He told the funeral service in Lisburn: “On behalf of the family we would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who’s expressed their sympathies and their kind words.”

The former leader of the Ulster Unionist Party played a key role in forging the 1998 Good Friday/Belfast Agreement that ended decades of conflict in Northern Ireland.

Months after the deal was signed, Mr Trimble, from Co Down, was jointly awarded the Nobel prize with late SDLP leader John Hume in recognition of their efforts to stop the bloodshed and establish a powersharing system of devolved governance in the region.