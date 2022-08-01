Man charged with murder over Ballymena death

Man charged with murder over Ballymena death
Detectives investigating the death of a man in Ballymena have charged a 29-year-old man with murder (Liam McBurney/PA)
Mon, 01 Aug, 2022 - 07:21
Benjamin Cooper and David Young, PA

Detectives investigating the death of a man in Ballymena have charged a 29-year-old man with murder.

The body of Victor Hamilton, 63, was discovered in Orkney Drive in the Co Antrim town on Wednesday morning.

The 29-year-old will appear before Colerain Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ballymena on Monday morning.

Police said Mr Hamilton was found dead in the driveway of his home.

The 29-year-old was arrested on Thursday in the Spring Meadows area of Armagh.

A 23-year-old woman was detained on Friday in the Belfast area, while a 33-year-old man was detained in Portadown in the early hours of Sunday.

Detective inspector Gina Quinn said: “We would like to thank the public for their assistance to date and continue to appeal to anyone with any information that could assist us with our investigation to contact us on 101 quoting reference 273 27/07/22.

“Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

More in this section

Chief Justice Frank Clarke Former chief justice resigns from role on Dubai financial court
Fleadh Cheoil na hEireann 2022 Fleadh Cheoil musical festival returns after two-year absence
Ireland v Argentina - Autumn International - Aviva Stadium Sports bodies asked to help accommodate Ukrainian refugees
deathPlace: Northern Ireland
<p>Former leader of the Ulster Unionist Party David Trimble (Andrew Stuart/PA)</p>

Political leaders and other dignitaries to gather for David Trimble’s funeral

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Salad Food Dish

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Listen
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices