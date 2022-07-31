Nurses fear 'twindemic' of Covid and flu as hospital numbers soar

Nurses fear hospitals will face a ‘twindemic’ of both Covid and flu this winter after a summer of overcrowding which they say has seen almost 28,000 patients without a bed since the beginning of May.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has called for a hospital-by-hospital overcrowding plan to tackle the situation.

“The level of hospital overcrowding we have seen throughout this summer has been a cause of serious concern,” said Tony Fitzpatrick, INMO director of professional services.

Since the beginning of May, there has been 27,832 patients without a bed, including 9,191 in July. This is a 52% increase on July 2021.

"The fact that 95 children under the age of sixteen have been without hospital beds in July should absolutely not be tolerated," he added.

“Unless we see a hospital-by-hospital plan to tackle overcrowding, we are in for a very bleak winter in Irish hospitals which will see nurses and patients in extremely unsafe circumstances."

Ireland needs to heed the warnings from Australia when it comes to mitigating the impact of both flu and Covid in our hospitals over the coming months, according to Mr Fitzpatrick.

"We cannot afford to have a Covid and flu ‘twindemic’ in Irish hospitals this winter. Vaccinations for both Covid and flu should be offered to healthcare workers as soon as possible."

He said nurses and other healthcare staff cannot be expected to sustain the level of pressure right into the winter.

"If the Government and HSE are serious about retaining those who already work in the health service, meaningful action must be taken to ensure safe care conditions for both patients and staff. No nurse wants to have to care for patients in sub-optimal conditions.”

The latest INMO Trolley Watch figures show there was a 195% increase in the number of patients on trolleys during July when compared to July 2020.

Almost 10,000 patients went without a bed in Irish hospitals during June. The INMO said this was the worst June it has recorded since it began collating trolley figures in 2006.

The most overcrowded hospital in the month of July was University Hospital Limerick, with 1,268 patients. This was followed by Cork University Hospital, with 1,000 patients, and University Hospital Galway, with 998 patients.

University Hospital Kerry had 415 patients. At the beginning of the month elective surgeries, as well as most out patient scheduled appointments, were cancelled amid soaring Covid cases.

The INMO Trolley Watch figures also show that Vincent’s University Hospital had 692 patients waiting for a bed last month, and Sligo University Hospital had 617 patients. At Temple street Children's University Hospital, 53 patients were recorded last month waiting for a bed.

At Our Lady's Children's Hospital in Crumlin, 34 patients were recorded, while four were recorded at the National Children's Hospital in Tallaght. At the Mercy University Hospital in Cork City, 401 patients were recorded last month waiting for a bed, and a further 84 were recorded at Bantry General Hospital. The latest Trolley Watch figures also show that just five hospitals had no overcrowding during July.