Councils turning to the islands to accommodate Ukrainian refugees 

Councils are looking for properties on islands off the Irish coast to accommodate Ukrainians living in student accommodation.

Thousands of refugees face having to leave accommodation before the next academic year begins, with many being told they need to vacate their flats over the next two weeks.

According to residents on Cape Clear island, off the Cork coast for example, Cork County Council officials recently viewed a number of properties to see if they are suitable.

One of those viewed was an eight-bedroom dormer bungalow that looks over the harbour.

Mary O’Driscoll who owns it, is one of the islanders who applied in November 2020 to be part of the Irish Refugee Protection Programme (IRPP).

It was set up in 2015 in response to the humanitarian crisis that developed in southern Europe due to mass forced displacement from conflict areas, particularly in the Middle East.

Cape Clear residents have since raised €10,000 and the cottage has been made available for whichever refugee family decides to live on the island.

I n light of the continued significant numbers of people coming here, the department is contracting all forms of accommodation, particularly mindful of potentially significant numbers that may arrive”

A spokesperson for Cork County Council said officials are examining potential properties on islands off the Cork coast.

The Department of Children, which is the lead agency as far as accommodating Ukrainian refugees is concerned, said it and its fellow stakeholders dealing with the accommodation of refugees is examining “all” property options.

Cork County Council said in the a statement to the Irish Examiner: “Local authorities have, in recent weeks, been tasked by Government to assist the Department of Children and the International Protection Accommodation Service (IPAS) in examining and reviewing listings of vacant pledged properties submitted by property owners to Irish Red Cross over recent months.

“The properties referred to local authorities for examination are assumed vacant properties."

It said it has been "very proactive" in pursuing all available options to identify suitable vacant accommodation.

“The council has been actively involved in reviewing the listing submitted by the Irish Red Cross and has arranged for inspections of candidate properties," it added. "The assessment process includes any pledged vacant properties situated in the inhabited islands off Cork County, including Cape Clear Island.”

The Department of Children said that of the 4,900 student accommodation beds it contracted around the country, including Cork, some 3,200 are currently in use.

A spokesperson said: “In relation to student accommodation, the Department has agreed exit dates to ensure student accommodation is available ahead of the new academic year.

“The Department continues to work with accommodation providers to secure additional accommodation generally over the summer months and after, taking into account provisions that may expire at the end of summer.”

Asked how many islands - other than Cape Clear - the department is looking at as potential places to accommodate Ukrainian refugees, the spokesperson said: "In light of the continued significant numbers of people coming here, the department is contracting all forms of accommodation, particularly mindful of potentially significant numbers that may arrive.”