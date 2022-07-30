Prosecutors want Shakira jailed for eight years if convicted of tax fraud 

Prosecutors want Shakira jailed for eight years if convicted of tax fraud 

Shakira is charged with failing to pay the Spanish government €14.5 million in taxes between 2012 and 2014. Picture: Greg Allen/Invision/AP

Sat, 30 Jul, 2022 - 11:13

Prosecutors in Spain have said they will ask a court to sentence Colombian pop star Shakira to eight years and two months in prison if she is convicted in a trial for alleged tax fraud.

Shakira, whose full name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, is charged with failing to pay the Spanish government €14.5 million in taxes between 2012 and 2014.

The prosecutors said they will also seek a fine of €24 million.

The indictment details six charges against Shakira. The singer this week rejected a settlement deal offered by prosecutors, opting to go to trial instead. A trial date has yet to be set.

Shakira's public relations team said the singer has always fulfilled her tax duties. It says the artist has deposited the amount she is said to owe, including €3 million in interest.

Prosecutors in Barcelona have alleged the Grammy winner spent more than half of each year between 2012 and 2014 in Spain and should have paid taxes in the country.

Shakira recently ended an 11-year relationship with FC Barcelona star Gerard Pique, with whom she has two children. The family used to live in Barcelona.

Her publicists in London said in a statement that Shakira "has always cooperated and abided by the law, demonstrating impeccable conduct as an individual and a taxpayer".

They accused the Spanish Tax Agency of violating her rights.

Read More

Weekend music festivals: 10 to catch at Indiependence and All Together Now

More in this section

Majority of garda leadership posts held by women following latest appointments Majority of garda leadership posts held by women following latest appointments
Police Stock Man, 31, charged following stabbing in Derry
New higher education funding for underrepresented and disadvantaged students New higher education funding for underrepresented and disadvantaged students
#music
FILE PHOTO A key witness who failed to appear in court to give evidence in the capital murder trial of Aaron Brady has been arre

Man due in court in connection with Lordship Credit Union robbery 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices