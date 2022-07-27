Covid-19 testing to be wound down within weeks

Covid-19 testing to be wound down within weeks

A Government spokesman said that, based on revised public health advice, Covid testing will no longer be recommended for the general population. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Wed, 27 Jul, 2022 - 21:47
Paul Hosford

The Government has agreed the end of Covid-19 testing for the general public.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly accepted the recommendation from chief medical officer Professor Breda Smyth that testing be wound down from early Autumn.

A Government spokesman said that, based on revised public health advice, Covid testing will no longer be recommended for the general population.

Testing will only occur based on a clinical assessment where a doctor requires the result to "contribute to the diagnosis and management of an individual patient, or where deemed necessary by Public Health in relation to the management of an outbreak or specific public health risk".

It is not clear if patients will have to pay for tests, but the HSE has been developing an emergency plan which describes how testing will be ramped up if there is a need to reintroduce mass testing at the community level.

Read More

Surge in overnight trips as Covid-19 restrictions eased

More in this section

Irish symphysiotomy survivors welcome UN's call for criminal investigation Irish symphysiotomy survivors welcome UN's call for criminal investigation
Russian invasion of Ukraine Bill to overhaul Irish laws on consent in rape cases welcomed by advocacy group
Cabinet meeting - Dublin Cabinet approves legislation that will pave way to safe-access zones for abortion
#COVID-19
<p>Gardai seized drugs worth more than 2.5 million euro in Dublin on Tuesday following searches in the south inner city (An Garda Siochana/PA)</p>

Man arrested following €2.5 million drug seizure

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices