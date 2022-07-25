Cyclist issues warning after he is injured in alleged forest 'trap'

Top Irish cyclist Seán Nolan, 20, said he could have been paralysed after he came off his bicycle in what he alleged was ‘a trap’ in a Co. Louth forest.

Mr Nolan, who is a member of the EvoPro Racing team, was left with fractured bones in two different vertebrae and four broken ribs. He said if he had landed a couple of centimetres in another direction, he could have damaged his spinal cord.

It happened last Friday, July 22, and Mr Nolan said: “I was only after coming home from Belgium on Wednesday, from road racing with my team, EvoPro racing, it is the only Irish professional men's team.

“I came home to ride (in) the mountain biking all-Ireland championships on Sunday. I wanted to do a bit of training on the Friday on the mountain bike to get used to the bike again before the race.

“I went over to Townley Hall, as I have hundreds of times before. I went around pretty much all of the trails and then I got myself going in a little loop up at the top of the trails.”

He was about three-quarters of the way through his session when the incident happened.

“I came around the same section of a trail I had been on maybe five, 10 times already that day. It was a straight line and all of a sudden I went over the handlebars and found myself on my back.

“I had landed on top of a tree stump and straight away I was in agony.”

He thought initially that he was winded but when he sat up he realised there was something wrong.

"I stood up and could not straighten my back and I had this horrible pain in my side in my back.”

He struggled to breath and when the ambulance came, after about 20 minutes, he was given oxygen and morphine.

“I suffered four broken ribs, two fractured bones in two different vertebrae, T11 and T12.

It was so close, only a couple of centimetres to my left, [and] instead of breaking the little bones at the side of the vertebrae, I could have damaged my spinal cord but thank God I didn’t. I also had a partially collapsed lung.

He initially thought a branch had caught in his handlebars but if it had, he said he would not have fallen as he did.

Mr Nolan said he had done the loop a number of times before the incident occurred. “It seems like maybe someone had been watching me and had just decided to put this trap up. It is only speculation, but it seems like there is not much more of an explanation than that.”

Coillte said it does not operate or authorise any mountain biking trails at Townley Hall but Mr Nolan said "there is a deep history of mountain biking in Townley Hall for years.”

He does not believe that the rope was put there by children or people playing with ropes. Asked if his feeling is that this was a trap, he said, “yes.”

His message to anyone who sees a rope or wire across a trail in a forest, whether they are a walker or a biker, is to think of the safety of the people who might be using the trail and take it down.

Coillte added it is aware of an incident involving a mountain biker at Townley Hall over the weekend and an investigation into the incident is currently underway.

"Townley Hall is a very popular recreational forest for locals and visitors to the area. Coillte do not operate or authorise any mountain biking trails at Townley Hall."

The spokesperson explained: "For any activity other than walking in our forests a licence must first be obtained. The primary purpose of the licence is to ensure the activity can take place safely and enjoyably with the safety of all the users of our forests at the centre of the process. Coillte has no licensed mountain bike activity in our forest at Townley Hall."

Mr Nolan said the gardaí from Drogheda have called to him and "they are pursuing an investigation".

A garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí received a report of an incident involving a cyclist at Townley Hall Woods in Drogheda Co. Louth on the 22 July 2022. The cyclist was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries."