Six rescued as severe flooding strikes Donegal and Derry

Six people have been rescued in Donegal and Derry following bad flooding in the northwest.
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service says one person was rescued from a vehicle, while five others were rescued from flooded properties.
The service received 106 calls relating to bad weather, while 49 incidents were responded to.
Donegal County Council says heavy rain has caused damage to roads and bridges in East Inishowen, with significant debris on the main Muff to Moville Road.
Derry Now reports that heavy rain in the city on Saturday evening resulted in severe flooding in Strand Road, Bogside, both sides of Craigavon Bridge, Gransha Roundabout and Creggan.
Some admissions to the emergency department at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry were also affected by the bad weather.