Greyhound board declines to release attendance figures due to 'commercial sensitivity'

The body responsible for greyhound racing in Ireland has refused to reveal details of how its sole remaining stadium in Dublin is performing in terms of attendance and gate receipts.

Greyhound Racing Ireland (GRI) has said that it cannot release details of attendances and income regarding Shelbourne Park stadium in the south of the city due to issues regarding “commercial sensitivity”.

The greyhound board is in receipt of a significant amount of State funding each year via the Horse and Greyhound Fund, with €17.6m earmarked for the sport in Budget 2022.

Nevertheless, GRI has told Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy, in reply to a request for details of Shelbourne’s track attendance in 2021 and 2022, that it would “not be disclosing” information regarding paid entry to the track.

“Releasing commercially sensitive information would prejudice the competitive position of the company in the conduct of its business,” the body’s CEO Dearbhla O’Brien said in her reply.

She added that releasing said information would “compromise contractual and other promotional negotiations in which GRI is engaged, to grow its revenue streams”.

“GRI must be permitted proper space to promote its commercial activities and grow its business, and an appropriate level of confidentiality to do so,” Ms O’Brien, who took over from Gerard Dollard as GRI’s chief executive last September, said.

In further correspondence with Ms Murphy, in which GRI was reminded of the “substantial public funding” it receives from the State, Ms O’Brien said the body is “cognisant of the importance” of the funding it receives.





“GRI has an obligation to protect the commercial interests of this industry and will not be disclosing information it considers commercially sensitive,” she said.

Shelbourne, which has a capacity of 800, is the sole remaining greyhound stadium in Dublin following the sale of Harold’s Cross greyhound stadium and track in 2017 for €23m. It currently holds three race meetings each week on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings.

Per GRI’s most recently available accounts for 2020, attendance at greyhound events fell sharply that year to 126,376 from 462,709 in 2019 on foot of the Covid pandemic, an average of just 116 people per meeting.