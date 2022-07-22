Breaking: AIB reverses decision on cashless move

Breaking: AIB reverses decision on cashless move

Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Fri, 22 Jul, 2022 - 12:00
Michelle McGlynn

AIB has announced it will no longer remove cash services from 70 of its branches.

The reversal of their earlier decision was made due to the customer and public unease it caused, the bank said in a statement this morning.

AIB will retain its 170-strong branch network in its entirety.

Speaking on the initial plan to remove cash services, the bank said it was in response to the dramatic increase in the use of digital banking services and a decline in branch visits.

According to the bank, there has been a 35% decline in cash withdrawals from ATMs and a 50% fall in cheque usage over the past five years.

There has also been a fall of almost 50% in branch over-the-counter teller transactions while mobile and online payments had increased by 85% over the same period.


