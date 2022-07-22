Climate change choice is simple - 'collective action or collective suicide'

The World Health Organization (WHO) has called for pan-European action to address climate change as heatwaves and wildfires continue.

This week has seen record-breaking high temperatures and wildfires destroying large swathes of land across Europe.

WHO has described the events as unprecedented, frightening and apocalyptic.

"This year, we have already witnessed more than 1,700 needless deaths in the present heatwave in Spain and Portugal alone," said Dr Hans Henri P Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe.

Wildfires, which once were largely contained to southern Europe, are now occurring as far north as Scandinavia. In London this week, 41 homes have been destroyed in fires.

Dr Kluge warned that the consequences of climate change are mounting each season and each year with disastrous outcomes.

This scorching summer season is barely halfway done."

The ongoing, protracted heatwave in Europe has proven the need for action to tackle the "overarching crisis of our time" which is threatening the very existence of humanity, he said.

Dr Kluge called on governments to demonstrate political will and genuine leadership and abandon empty rhetoric when it comes to achieving climate change goals.

The pandemic proved countries could work urgently and collaboratively on matters relating to global health and the same approach must be taken in relation to climate change.

Addressing the Petersberg Climate Dialogue in Germany this week, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said there was a simple choice to be made: collective action or collective suicide.

A firefighter cries near a wildfire in the Losacio area in north western Spain on Sunday July 17. Picture: Emilio Fraile/Europa Press via AP

Heat–health

Extreme heat exposure can create numerous health issues and exacerbate pre-existing conditions. Heatstroke and other serious forms of hyperthermia – an abnormally high body temperature – cause suffering and premature death.

Children and older people are at particular risk.

WHO says that preparations for extreme heat events is essential and that when used heat-health action plans have been shown to save lives and strengthen resilience and people's ability to cope during extreme heat.