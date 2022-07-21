'Demonised' farmers blame government for emissions rise

Negative commentary about agriculture emissions 'has not been helpful' according to ICMSA president Pat McCormack. File picture

Thu, 21 Jul, 2022 - 18:59
Conor Capplis

Amid claims that they are being "demonised", farmers have said that the 5% increase in agricultural emissions in 2021, highlighted by the EPA, is a result of government policy to expand the sector.

The Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) said emission increases in the dairy sector reflect decisions made by farmers after the government encouraged growth in the sector following the abolition of milk quotas in 2015.

The Government is still haggling over how much of a reduction in emissions will be required in the agriculture sector by 2030 — farmers say it must not be above 22% while the Green Party wants it at the upper limit of 30%. At present, agriculture remains by far the largest contributor to overall emissions (37.5%).

“Farmers were urged to expand and have invested heavily in their businesses [after the milk quotas were abolished],” said Tim Cullinan, president of the IFA. Farmers are “committed to doing their fair share” and hitting climate targets but it will “take time” to reverse expansions in the sector, he said.

Meanwhile,  the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA) said farmers are being “demonised” for their role in producing emissions despite little Government support to decarbonise.

“Negative commentary regarding agriculture emissions in recent days has not been helpful and will do little to foster a partnership approach to our climate challenge,” said Pat McCormack, ICMSA president.

'Supports needed' 

A 22% reduction in carbon emissions would prove “hugely challenging” for the sector but would be “realistic and achievable” if the Government puts appropriate supports in place which it has “completely failed to do”, Mr McCormack said.

He said farmers are angry at the aggressive approach being taken against their sector in recent days over the need for it to reduce its carbon footprint. 

Farmers are making a “significant contribution” to meeting the country’s climate targets, he said, and the Government must “put its cards on the table in terms of supports so that farmers can contribute further in a positive and constructive manner”.

ICMSA also expressed concern that significant greenhouse gas emission measures take by farmers won’t be recognised under agriculture inventory and therefore will not contribute to the 22% reduction. 

For example, if a farmer installs solar panels on their farms, it would not be recognised as a reduction in agriculture emissions but contribute to the energy sector inventory. Similarly, the group claims that trees planted would be counted within the land-use change and forestry sector.

